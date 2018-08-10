Yosemite Valley to reopen Tuesday after nearby fires closed it for 20 days

Yosemite Valley will reopen to visitors at 9 a.m. Tuesday, after being closed for 20 days because of the Ferguson fire. The National Park Service also announced Friday that the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias will reopen Monday at 9 a.m.
Visitors should expect limited hours and services at park facilities as they return to normal operations.
Those traveling to Yosemite Valley can reach it from:
- El Portal Road (Highway 140)
- Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120)
- Tioga Road (Highway 120)
The Wawona Road (Highway 41) will remain closed from Wawona to Yosemite Valley for at least another week.
To get to Mariposa Grove, visitors can take the South Entrance (Highway 41) and park in the new lot, where shuttle buses will take visitors to the grove. The grove reopened in June after a three-year restoration.
The fires will keep the Glacier Point Road closed for at least another week. The Hetch Hetchy area remains closed because of smoke, but is expected to open soon.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, call (209) 372-0200, press 1 and press 1 again. Updated information is also available on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/yose and on the Yosemite National Park Facebook page.