Highway 41, the road to Yosemite's popular Tunnel View, to reopen Friday. Just don't hike in burn areas; you might still hit a hot spot

Yosemite is getting back on track after the deadly Ferguson fire shut portions of the national park during its busiest season. Wawona Road, a.k.a. Highway 41, which leads to the popular Tunnel View and Yosemite Valley, will reopen 8 a.m. Friday. It had been closed since July 25 to support firefighting efforts.
Highway 41 is the most direct way for visitors from Southern California to enter the park by way of Fresno and Oakhurst. Glacier Point Road, however, remains closed because of ongoing fire operations, a park news release said Tuesday.
Officials warn visitors not to walk or hike in recently burned areas because they may encounter “hot spots, falling trees or other hazards,” according to the release.
More than 3,000 firefighters from around the world fought the nearly 97,000-acre blaze in the adjacent Sierra National Forest. Roads in Yosemite were needed to give emergency workers access to the area, shutting the Valley for 20 days before it reopened Aug. 14.
The Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, also on Wawona Road, reopened to visitors Aug. 13.
The Ferguson fire is now 100% contained.
