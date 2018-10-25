Vegas Escapes: Donny and Marie's long goodbye. Hello to two new shows

OK, “Autumn in Las Vegas” doesn’t have quite the same ring as Billie Holiday’s “Autumn in New York,” but like that old song, Vegas’ version of fall can seem so inviting (and “glittering clouds and shimmering clouds in canyons of steel” could have been written about Vegas). In any case, to mark the changing of the season, Bellagio Conservatory has put on its fall colors. Best of all, it’s free and open to the public.