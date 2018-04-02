Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas will be reborn as Virgin Hotels property

Richard Branson has plans for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The Virgin Hotels founder and private partners announced Friday they had bought the hotel-casino and plan top-to-bottom renovations to be completed in late fall 2019.
The hotel at 4455 Paradise Road will undergo a face lift that will bring 1,504 "chambers," which means rooms in Virgin-speak, suites and penthouse suites, according to a new release.
It will also feature a 60,000-square-foot casino, swimming pools, new restaurants, lounges and bars, and the Commons Club, a signature hang place for guests to mingle and nosh.
Virgin Hotels opened its first moderately priced property in 2015 inside a historic Chicago building at 203 N. Wabash Ave. Room prices for the first week in May start at $214, excluding tax.
A second site in San Francisco is set to open soon at 250 4th St. located South of Market.
Virgin Hotels prides itself in having sleek, hip lifestyle design and amenities such as free Wi-Fi, no cancellation fees, early check-in/late check-out without charges, and a social hour for guests.
The Las Vegas property will continue to be operated as a Hard Rock Hotel until the rebranding takes place.
Owners in the partnership include Juniper Capital Partners, Fengate Real Asset Investments, Dream, Cowie Capital Partners and other investors.
Info: Virgin Hotels
ALSO