Tickets go on sale Monday for Lady Gaga's New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas

Want to spend New Year’s Eve at a Lady Gaga concert in Las Vegas? Tickets go on sale Monday for the singer’s 27-show residency at Park MGM.
The six-time Grammy winner will perform on select dates beginning Dec. 28 at the Park Theater at what used to be called the Monte Carlo and is now the Park MGM.
Lady Gaga will bring two shows to Las Vegas. One, called “Lady Gaga Enigma,” is a newly crafted celebration of her pop hits. “It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us,” she said in a news release. “The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music.”
“Enigma” is the production fans will see over the winter holiday weekend at shows on Dec. 28, 30 and 31.
The second show is called “Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano,” described as “stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook.”
Tickets for shows Dec. 28 through Nov. 8, 2019, go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Pacific time Monday. Prices start at $79.90 plus taxes and fees.
Info: Lady Gaga at Park MGM
ALSO
9 places on the Vegas Strip where you can still find free parking