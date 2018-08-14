Las Vegas' smokin' hot new selfie spot is a sign of the times

Attention, selfie lovers: Here’s a new attraction in Las Vegas that’s ideal for that smartphone pic memorializing you in front of something that practically screams Vegas.
Move over, “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign. The showgirls have arrived, and you can be among the first to have that photo of those icons and their sign if you venture to 1810 Las Vegas Blvd. S.
The City of Las Vegas recently unveiled this flashy alternative to the nearly 60-year-old icon. Don’t misunderstand: That sexagenarian is still pretty sexy, drawing huge crowds to the southern end of the Strip.
But the new sign features the words “Las Vegas” in color-changing, 12-foot-tall letters. The words are flanked by two glitzy, 26-foot-tall showgirls.
Four real showgirls joined Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, for the Aug. 7 opening of the new plaza, complete with oversize poker chips and dice. The ground in front of the site features a giant roulette wheel.
Selfie-seeking tourists arrived within minutes of the official opening.
The sign sits about 1½ miles south of downtown’s Fremont Street Experience, three miles north of Caesars Palace and seven miles north of the “Fabulous” sign, which was erected in 1959.
You won’t find on-street parking (always a hot topic here) adjacent to the showgirls sign, but free parking is available about four blocks away at the Stratosphere. The city plans to open a parking lot that’s closer to the sign within a few weeks.