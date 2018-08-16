Some Las Vegas resorts are adding a new 20% fee to spa and salon services. Ouch.

Prepare to pay more for a massage or blowout at Aria or Bellagio this month. Some MGM Resorts are adding a 20% mandatory fee to services at their in-house spas and salons.
Officials at MGM Resorts say the fee is intended to replace tipping for services such as massages, facials, makeup, manicures and pedicures and hair care. The fee will be introduced at selected properties by the end of August.
“Our employees go above and beyond to provide the best possible service, and it’s important that they receive recognition for a job well done,” company spokesman Brian Ahern said in an email.
According to MGM, 18% of the new fee goes to the worker who performed the service, 1% to support staff and 1% to the resort facility. The Bellagio website explains the fee to visitors and also says: “Additional gratuities are at your discretion.”
Visitors can expect to see the new fee at spas and salons inside Aria, Bellagio, the Delano, Mandalay Bay and Vdara.
MGM’s other Las Vegas resorts – Excalibur, Luxor, MGM Grand, Mirage and New York New York — already charge the extra 20%.
MGM properties were the first in Las Vegas to impose charges for self and valet parking. Those costs, as well as resort fees, are charged by many hotels on and off the Strip.
