Here's another way to get free parking in Las Vegas. Is it the start of a trend?

Here’s a new way to avoid paying for parking in Las Vegas: Visitors who spend $50 at the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Resort will no longer be charged for self parking or valet service as of July 1, the resort announced Thursday.
The parking fee will be waived for most purchases. Validation will be provided to people who spend $50 or more in the resorts’ lounges, nightclubs, restaurants, shopping centers and theaters.
A wager of $50 or more in a casino also qualifies.
Parking will be validated once each day per vehicle. If two couples who arrive in separate cars dine together and spend $100 or more, parking for both vehicles will be comped.
Parking will also be free for all overnight guests as part of the resort fee. And, a news release stated that that fee will not rise on July 1.
Maurice Wooden, president of Wynn Las Vegas, implied in a statement that paid parking hasn’t gone over well in a city known for luring gamblers with free amenities.
“We have come to believe that charging additional parking fees is counter to the personalized service we provide,” Wooden said in the statement.
Only a handful of resorts along Las Vegas Boulevard haven’t jumped on the “pay-to-park” bandwagon.
Free parking remains the rule at SLS, Treasure Island and Tropicana as well as the Venetian and Palazzo sister properties.
