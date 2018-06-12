Spago Las Vegas moves to Bellagio, where it has a view of the dancing fountains

Spago Las Vegas has moved to the Bellagio, where diners now overlook the hotel’s famed dancing fountains. The new location fulfills a longtime dream for L.A.-based chef Wolfgang Puck, who always wanted a Vegas site with a view.
Spago reopened at the beginning of June, roughly four months after Puck closed the Forum Shops location at Caesars Palace, which he had operated for 26 years.
The new site had been occupied by Todd English Olives until it was shuttered early this year. It overlooks what are formally known as the Fountains of Bellagio.
The location is one Puck envied even before Bellagio opened in 1998. His negotiations with then-owner Steve Wynn fell apart over who would have ultimate control.
“I think this [site] is as good as it gets,” Puck said. “With the fountains coming up every 15 or 20 minutes at night when it’s lit up, it’s amazing. You feel like you’re in the heart of Las Vegas. I think it’s the perfect location.”
The menu retains some of what Puck called “traditional dishes,” those which have been longtime favorites in Vegas and at the flagship Spago Beverly Hills, which opened in 1982.
Familiar menu offerings include smoked salmon pizza with caviar ($33) and Weiner schnitzel ($42), a dish Puck said his mother regularly prepared for Sunday dinner when he was growing up in Austria.
Given that not much grows in the Southern Nevada desert, the celebrity chef relies on the Santa Monica Farmers Market for produce used to create plates worthy of being called works of art. A prime example is the baby beets appetizer ($20), crafted with marinated feta cheese, citrus yogurt and edible flowers.
“We are very adaptive to what mood you’re in,” Puck said. “If we have good hospitality and really good food, I think we’ll be very successful in the long run.”
Info: Spago Las Vegas
