Steak 'n Shake fans can gamble and drink at newest Las Vegas location

A new Steak 'n Shake has opened steps from the Las Vegas Strip. It's the largest location for the Midwest burger chain that was founded in 1934.
In Vegas, customers can drink (as in alcohol) and gamble (as in slot machines) while enjoying a Steakburger at Steak 'n Shake's new, 200-seat restaurant inside Hooters Casino Hotel.
The menu includes the trademark Original Prime Steakburger ($8.95) as well as a Texas BBQ style ($9.95) and a White Truffle version ($10.45). Standards such as Chili Mac ($4.95) and hand-scooped "classic" milk shakes ($4.75) round out the choices.
The chain's newest Vegas location is at 115 E. Tropicana Ave. near the Tropicana hotel-casino resort. (Others are at South Point resort at 9777 S. Las Vegas Blvd. and the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.)
The newest Steak 'n Shake is open 24 hours daily and also features a full breakfast menu.
The chain has more than 600 locations from coast to coast, with the largest concentration in the Midwest. The first Steak 'n Shake opened in 1934 in Normal, Ill.
The Hooters resort is also home to the largest Hooters restaurant in the United States.
