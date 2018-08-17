W Las Vegas disappears from the Strip; the hotel within a hotel is no more as former partner SLS plans upgrades

W Las Vegas is disappearing from the Strip, less than two years after making its debut.
The first branded W hotel in the city had operated as a hotel-within-a-hotel in the 289-room Lux Tower at SLS Las Vegas since December 2016. The W will be no more as of Friday.
The space occupied by W, a brand popular with millennials, now will be known as SLS’ Grand Tower.
The 1,616-room SLS also ended its marketing and reservations partnership with Starwood Hotels. The hotel had hoped the 2015 deal, which allowed travelers to book stays at SLS using Starwood loyalty program points, would help boost its bottom line.
Since opening four years ago, the SLS has struggled to compete, in part due to its location well north of the better-known resorts along Las Vegas Boulevard.
The property began life in 1952 as the Sahara hotel-casino. It was sold in April to Los Angeles financier Alex Meruelo.
According to a news release, Meruelo plans to infuse $100 million into the SLS to enhance the casino, pool, rooms and entertainment venues.
And there may be another name change in the works.
Building permit applications filed in July refer to the SLS as the Grand Sahara Resort. Meruelo operates a hotel-casino in Reno called the Grand Sierra Resort.