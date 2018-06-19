Las Vegas buffets are legendary — and now, reinvented. Here are four offering fresh takes

The Las Vegas buffet has reinvented itself. Prices are a far cry from those $1.99 deals of years past featuring steam tables heaped with fried chicken and macaroni and cheese.
Those easy-to-prepare-in-bulk dishes have been replaced by upscale offerings with a seasonal flair, from pea tomato soup to crispy Gulf shrimp. Here are four of Las Vegas’ upgraded buffets.
1. Bellagio
The Buffet at Bellagio gives diners some of the same plates they would find in the upscale resort’s restaurants. You’ll find live cooking stations at the Taste of Bellagio, offered for lunch and dinner, features signature menu items from four rotating restaurants. Current offerings include:
-- Crispy Gulf shrimp in beer batter tempura with sweet and spicy aioli, pickled radish and herb salad from Harvest by Roy Ellamar.
-- Market tomatoes, burrata cheese, arugula, balsamic vinegar and basil from Prime Steakhouse.
-- Pollo e funghi, chicken and mushrooms blended with mozzarella and pizza sauce, from Lago by Julian Serrano.
Info: Lunch costs $27.99, dinner is $38.99 weekdays, with slightly higher prices on weekends. The Buffet
2. The Mirage
At Cravings at the Mirage, the Chef’s Table experience feels more like a restaurant than a buffet. Diners look on as salads are made to order and meats are freshly carved table-side.
The staff will even drizzle decadent chocolate over fresh berries while people remain seated. More choices await at nearby serving stations.
Info: The Chef’s Table is available daily from 4 to 9 p.m. for groups of eight or more at $50 per person Mondays through Thursdays, and $53 from Fridays through Sundays. Cravings
3. Wynn
The Buffet at Wynn is offering seasonal themes this summer. June diners can indulge in Seafood Spectacular fare. It includes 15 cooking stations featuring dishes such as bass with grilled corn succotash, cod fritters and Alaskan snow crab legs.
From June 29 through Aug. 2, the Great American BBQ Fest will feature smoked brisket, smoked turkey legs and even slow-roasted whole pig. Save room for s’mores and hand-dipped ice cream bars for dessert.
Info: Served at dinnertime only. It costs $54 Mondays through Thursdays, and $57 Fridays through Sundays, tax included. Buffet at Wynn
4. Caesars Palace
At Caesars Palace, the well-reviewed Bacchanal Buffet is so popular that guests often must queue up for a seat. Now, for $98 each, you can make reservations and skip the line.
The buffet, which was revamped in 2012, offers 15 daily chef's specials. Red velvet pancakes, crab avocado toast and made-to-order dessert crepes are dishes to try. Lots of mini-plates to sample too.
Info: The Bacchanal Buffet VIP Experience includes a seafood tower and unlimited beer and wine. The Bacchanal Buffet
ALSO