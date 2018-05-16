Advertisement

Where to celebrate the royal wedding in your jammies or your finest in Las Vegas

By
May 16, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Las Vegas milliner Louisa Voisine models a regal-looking hat, one of several the hat maker will share with guests at a special tea Saturday at the Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas. (Louisa Voisine Millinery)

You'll be up early to watch the royal wedding, of course (it begins at 4 a.m. Saturday), but you won't even have to change out of your PJs for the free festivities at Topgolf, a recreation complex a couple of blocks east of Las Vegas Boulevard.

That's just one of the ways you can mark the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It’s complex
Saturday's royal wedding can be viewed live at Topgolf Las Vegas, both on outdoor screens and inside the Toyota Yard (pictured) during a free, pre-dawn party.
Saturday's royal wedding can be viewed live at Topgolf Las Vegas, both on outdoor screens and inside the Toyota Yard (pictured) during a free, pre-dawn party. (Topgolf Las Vegas)

As they say their vows, fans at the Topgolf complex can cheer while sipping on cups of tea and munching on doughnuts and finger sandwiches. There is no admission charge for what's billed as the Royal Pajama Party, but advance ticketing is required. Register at this site.

Doors staffed by "royal guards" will open at 3 a.m.

Rerun, anyone?
The Tea Lounge at the Mandarin Oriental along the Las Vegas Strip will feature a royal tea to celebrate Saturday's wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The Tea Lounge at the Mandarin Oriental along the Las Vegas Strip will feature a royal tea to celebrate Saturday's wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas)

If that is too early for you, consider watching a rerun later in the day at the Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas. The hotel's Tea Lounge will host a Royal Tea with seatings from 11:45 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.

Amid replays of the Windsor wedding, guests can enjoy Golden Osetra caviar and Moët & Chandon Champagne. Those are in addition to the regular menu of scones, sandwiches and pastries.

Hats off

Throughout the afternoon, Las Vegas milliner Louisa Voisine will share some of her colorful hats clearly suitable for a royal wedding. Voisine studied hat making alongside some of Queen Elizabeth II's purveyors.

Reservations for the $115 special tea can be made online or by calling (702) 590-8882.

For those who prefer cocktails to Champagne, bartenders along the Strip have created drinks to celebrate the entry of an American into Britain's royal family.

Her Majesty

Particularly appropriate is Her Majesty ($14), which is being served throughout May at the Palazzo's Prestige Lounge.

The tipple is based on a drink the Queen is known to enjoy. It contains gin and Dubonnet served on the rocks with a lemon garnish.

Exports aplenty
Gordon Ramsay's contribution to the Royal Wedding celebrations in Las Vegas is the Gin Windsor, made with gin and Earl Grey tea. It will be available Saturday at his steakhouse at Paris Las Vegas.
Gordon Ramsay's contribution to the Royal Wedding celebrations in Las Vegas is the Gin Windsor, made with gin and Earl Grey tea. It will be available Saturday at his steakhouse at Paris Las Vegas. (DJ Clulow)

Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas will say "Cheers!" with the Gin Windsor ($15).

It is a blend of two of Britain's best-known exports (besides Ramsay): Bombay Sapphire gin and Earl Grey tea, shaken with honey-infused simple syrup and fresh lemon juice.

Shake it, baby
Topped with a miniature version of Megan and Harry's wedding cake, this special shake will be served Saturday at Black Tap at the Venetian.
Topped with a miniature version of Megan and Harry's wedding cake, this special shake will be served Saturday at Black Tap at the Venetian. (The Venetian)

All day Saturday, visitors to Black Tap at the Venetian can savor a regal milkshake.

The Royal Wedding Cake Shake ($19) is a vanilla shake topped with a two-tier lemon-elderflower wedding cake that is a miniature version of the one invited guests will enjoy following Saturday's nuptials. It will be available while supplies last.

