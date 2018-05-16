Where to celebrate the royal wedding in your jammies or your finest in Las Vegas

You'll be up early to watch the royal wedding, of course (it begins at 4 a.m. Saturday), but you won't even have to change out of your PJs for the free festivities at Topgolf, a recreation complex a couple of blocks east of Las Vegas Boulevard.
That's just one of the ways you can mark the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
It’s complex
As they say their vows, fans at the Topgolf complex can cheer while sipping on cups of tea and munching on doughnuts and finger sandwiches. There is no admission charge for what's billed as the Royal Pajama Party, but advance ticketing is required. Register at this site.
Doors staffed by "royal guards" will open at 3 a.m.
Rerun, anyone?
If that is too early for you, consider watching a rerun later in the day at the Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas. The hotel's Tea Lounge will host a Royal Tea with seatings from 11:45 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.
Amid replays of the Windsor wedding, guests can enjoy Golden Osetra caviar and Moët & Chandon Champagne. Those are in addition to the regular menu of scones, sandwiches and pastries.
Hats off
Throughout the afternoon, Las Vegas milliner Louisa Voisine will share some of her colorful hats clearly suitable for a royal wedding. Voisine studied hat making alongside some of Queen Elizabeth II's purveyors.
Reservations for the $115 special tea can be made online or by calling (702) 590-8882.
For those who prefer cocktails to Champagne, bartenders along the Strip have created drinks to celebrate the entry of an American into Britain's royal family.
Her Majesty
Particularly appropriate is Her Majesty ($14), which is being served throughout May at the Palazzo's Prestige Lounge.
The tipple is based on a drink the Queen is known to enjoy. It contains gin and Dubonnet served on the rocks with a lemon garnish.
Exports aplenty
Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas will say "Cheers!" with the Gin Windsor ($15).
It is a blend of two of Britain's best-known exports (besides Ramsay): Bombay Sapphire gin and Earl Grey tea, shaken with honey-infused simple syrup and fresh lemon juice.
Shake it, baby
The Royal Wedding Cake Shake ($19) is a vanilla shake topped with a two-tier lemon-elderflower wedding cake that is a miniature version of the one invited guests will enjoy following Saturday's nuptials. It will be available while supplies last.