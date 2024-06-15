Advertisement
World & Nation

Princess of Wales returns to public view after cancer diagnosis

Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with their three children.
Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with their children, Prince George, left, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London on Saturday.
(Alberto Pezzali / Associated Press)
By Jill Lawless
Share
LONDON — 

Britain put on a display of birthday pageantry Saturday for King Charles III, a military parade that marked the Princess of Wales ’ first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis early this year.

The annual event was also a show of stability by the monarchy after months in which both the king and Kate, wife of Prince William, heir to the throne, have been sidelined by cancer treatment.

In a symbolic display of unity, Charles, Queen Camilla, William, Kate and their children were joined by other members of the royal family on a Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of the King’s Birthday Parade. The family waved to the gathered crowd as they watched a flyby of military aircraft to cap ceremonies marking the monarch’s official birthday.

Advertisement

It was the first time Kate has appeared in public since December. She disclosed in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales

Entertainment & Arts

Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement brings messages of concern, support

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has an undisclosed form of cancer. She announced the news online after months of speculation about her health and whereabouts.

March 22, 2024

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Kate said in a statement released Friday, adding that she faces “a few more months” of treatment.

Kate said she is “not out of the woods yet” and officials stress that Saturday’s engagement does not herald a full return to public life.

Huge crowds turn out each June to watch the birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Color, which begins with a procession involving horses, musicians and hundreds of soldiers in ceremonial uniform from Buckingham Palace.

The first public sight of the 42-year-old princess came when she traveled in horse-drawn carriage from the palace down the grand avenue known as the Mall with her children George, 10, Charlotte, 9, and 6-year-old Louis. Bystanders cheered as they caught a glimpse of Kate, dressed in a white dress by designer Jenny Packham and wide-brimmed Philip Treacy hat.

Media waits outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, March 23, 2024. Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales's revelation she is undergoing treatment for cancer has sparked an outpouring of support and well wishes from around the world. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

World & Nation

The double cancer blow to Kate and King Charles leaves Britain’s royal family depleted and strained

With the cancer diagnoses of Kate Middleton and King Charles III, the ranks of working British royals have been depleted, leaving the monarchy’s future fragile.

March 23, 2024

She watched the ceremony with the children from the window of a building overlooking Horse Guards Parade, a ceremonial parade ground in central London. Louis yawned broadly at one point in proceedings but mostly watched intently.

Advertisement

Prince William, in military dress uniform, rode on horseback for the ceremony, in which troops parade past the king with their regimental flag, or “color.” The display of precision marching and martial music stems from the days when a regiment’s flag was an essential rallying point in the fog of battle.

Charles, who also is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer, traveled in a carriage with Queen Camilla, rather than on horseback as he did last year. The king inspected the troops from a dais on the parade ground, saluting as elite regiments of Foot Guards marched past.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave The London Clinic in central London, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. King Charles III was in hospital to receive treatment for an enlarged prostate. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

World & Nation

King Charles III has cancer and is receiving treatment, Buckingham Palace says

The palace says the cancer is not related to the king’s recent treatment for a benign prostate condition. It did not say what form of cancer he has.

Feb. 5, 2024
British Artist Julian Beaver gives the finishing touches to his work based on an image of King Charles III in London, Thursday, May 4, 2023. The Coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

World & Nation

Coronation time: A bit of Harry Potter and Monty Python, more than a little national self-reckoning

The crowning of King Charles III: Britain’s grand coronation spectacle evokes mirth or ire for some, but prompts reverence from others.

May 4, 2023

Five regiments take it in turns to parade their color, and this year it was the turn of a company of the Irish Guards, which has Kate as its honorary colonel. The troops in scarlet tunics and bearskin hats were led onto the parade ground by their mascot, an Irish wolfhound named Seamus.

Charles, 75, disclosed his cancer in February, and has recently eased back into public duties. He attended commemorations last week for the 80th anniversary of D-day, the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe on June 6, 1944.

In one of the many quirks of British royal convention, Saturday is not the king’s real birthday — that’s in November. Like his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, before him, Charles has an official birthday on the second Saturday in June. The date was chosen because the weather is generally good, though early sunshine on Saturday gave way to a blustery, rainy day in London.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, England July 15, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest. (Kirsty O'Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Obituaries

Queen Elizabeth dies at 96, reigned longer than any other British monarch

Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign was so long that most of Britain’s 68 million people have known no other sovereign.

Sept. 8, 2022

The rain held off for most of the ceremony but began pelting down as the massed troops escorted the royal carriages back to Buckingham Palace past soggy but enthusiastic crowds.

Advertisement

Blue sky returned as the family emerged onto the balcony to watch a flyby that included the Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, trailing red, white and blue plumes of vapor.

Thousands of royal fans in raincoats and umbrellas cheered, as a smattering of anti-monarchist protesters chanted “Not my king.”

Spectators who braved the volatile weather were treated to a display of pomp and precision involving 1,400 soldiers, 250 military musicians and more than 200 horses. The equine participants included Trojan, Tennyson, and Vanquish, three of the five military horses who sparked mayhem in April when they bolted and ran loose through central London.

The horses were performing routine exercises near Buckingham Palace on April 24 when they became spooked by noise from a nearby building site and galloped loose through the capital’s streets, crashing into vehicles and causing chaos during the morning rush hour.

The army says the other two horses are recovering well and are also expected to return to duty.

Lawless writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement