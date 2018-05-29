Las Vegas' new Waldorf hopes to minimize disruptions during its transformation from Mandarin Oriental

Guests at the Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas are being assured that the August rebranding of the hotel to a Waldorf Astoria will not affect their stay.
The sale of the Mandarin, which occupies prime real estate along Las Vegas Boulevard in front of Aria, to an undisclosed buyer for about $214 million was announced April 26. Mandarin Oriental officials were then told their lease on the 392-room hotel would not be renewed.
Hilton, owner of the Waldorf-Astoria, announced May 16 that the non-gaming hotel would become a Waldorf. Hotel Management reported that a "$50-million renovation [would] accompany the change in ownership." Hilton would not confirm that figure.
"Waldorf brand enhancements will begin this summer," a Hilton statement said, noting that the changes would be "gradually implemented as to not impact the guest experience."
Hilton may be taking pains to avoid MGM Resorts' costly experience during its recent transformation of Monte Carlo into Park MGM.
In an April 26 conference call with Wall Street analysts, MGM Resorts chief executive Jim Murren said revenue at Monte Carlo plunged $17 million, or 23%, during the first quarter because of major renovation work during that period.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Murren told investors that "his team 'completely underestimated the financial impact' the 'brutal' construction would cause."
Just how different the hotel will be as a Waldorf-Astoria remains unclear. Neither Mandarin Oriental nor Hilton responded to requests for comment on the fate of the Mandarin's Tea Lounge and Twist restaurant, both of which have stunning views of the Strip from the tower's 23rd floor.
A publicist for Waldorf-Astoria said only that those public spaces would be used for "innovative dining concepts."
The Mandarin Oriental's booking calendar has several weeknight stays in July and August for $199, plus resort fee and taxes.