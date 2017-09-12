Photos: Aerial images of damage to the Florida Keys by Hurricane Irma

Residents were allowed to return Tuesday to some islands in the hurricane-slammed Florida Keys as officials tried to piece together the scope of Hurricane Irma’s destruction and rushed aid into the drenched and debris-strewn state.

Two days after the storm roared into the Keys with 130 mph winds, the full extent of the destruction there was still a question mark because communications and access were cut off in many cases.

But residents and business owners from Key Largo, Tavernier and Islamorada near the mainland were allowed back for their first look.

