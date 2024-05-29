The 8 best fabric stores in L.A. to score deals for your next project
There’s something deeply satisfying about fabric shopping. The act of browsing rows upon rows of beautiful textiles allows us to tap into our intuitive decision making as we search for the one that elicits the strongest emotional response — or that “Ching!” moment, trademark Marie Kondo. In a sea of floral prints, there’s no logical reason why we might gravitate toward that one with tiny rows of daisies or big tropical leaves. We just do. And that feeling of joy is validation enough to buy a yard or three.
I am an amateur dressmaker, so many of the fabrics or prints I favor remind me of loved ones or cherished moments. And those nostalgic, familiar sentiments live on in my finished garments.
If you’re like me and have a tendency to “collect” ( OK, hoard) beautiful fabric, it’s good to know the places in L.A. that offer the best variety and prices. Here are eight of the best fabric stores where you can score great deals — or simply stoke creative inspiration and support local businesses. I rated them on their price points from 💰 (true bargains) to 💰💰💰 (still reasonable).
International Silks and Woolens
The store is housed in a nondescript white building on a quiet section of Beverly Boulevard that unfurls like a labyrinth, with a crawlspace in one of its upper rooms that calls to mind claustrophobic horror movies like “Relic” and “Vivarium.” Even in that cramped nook, brightly patterned and sequined vintage fabrics adorn the walls and are available for purchase. But there’s nothing to fear here except perhaps your dwindling savings account — there’s upward of 100,000 fabrics and more than 14,000 square feet to browse.
Price point: 💰💰💰
Prices aren’t dirt cheap but definitely fair. The woven fabrics stacked near the front entrance cost less per yard than the store’s selection of rare vintage fabrics, which are reason enough to stop by.
Sewing Arts
Housed in a former post office, Sewing Arts has three tiers of shelving (complete with a rolling library ladder) along two walls stacked with more than 30,000 yards of multicolored fabrics, sewing notions and embroidery supplies. While the store primarily stocks woven fabrics, it does feature a small cache of knits inside the small classroom in the back where garment sewing and quilting classes are held.
Price point: 💰💰
Woven fabrics range from about $13 to $15 per yard. For about $40, I got three yards of a cotton screenprinted fabric patterned with sharks that will make a fun pair of breezy summer shorts.
Goodwill
Not only are thrifted blankets and sheets perfect for enterprising DIY-ers and beginner sewists, but I have on multiple occasions found several yards of unused fabric in stores like Goodwill and Savers. In fact, I used thrifted fabric to make a swimsuit at Sew FYI, DTLA’s design competition-esque sewing school with its own small cache of fabric offerings. The fabric in question was a thick pink spandex that I found about three yards of.
If you’ve never upcycled before or just need a concrete project in mind before hunting for fabric, YouTubers like With Wendy, Blueprint DIY and Coolirpa offer inspiring upcycling ideas using thrifted clothing and fabric and can show you exactly what to do with that ditsy print twin sheet set you just scored at the thrift.
Price point: 💰
It depends on your local store, but the location near me in Miracle Mile (marked on this map) prices sheets and blankets at about $10 to $15 — a great deal considering a flat twin sheet measures in at around five yards and a queen-size blanket spans approximately 11 yards. Shopping secondhand can provide as much financial value as environmental.
Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts
The retailer boasts more than 21,000 fabric options and offers discounts for students, teachers, healthcare workers and members of the military. Its website lists weekly coupons that you can pull up last minute at the register, as I often do. But for the best deals, download the store’s app, which offers exclusive discounts and allows customers to track their purchases and earn rewards.
The chain’s La Cienega outpost features a considerable selection of woven, knit, upholstery and specialty fabrics alongside notions, sewing patterns, thread and tools to round out any sewing room. For about $40, I got three yards of a patchwork Lucky Brand denim fabric that was already discounted by 25%. I used a coupon found on the app to save $15 on my overall purchase, which also included two yards of a shirred fabric as well as other small notions.
Price point: 💰💰
Keep an eye on the store’s rotating specials and discounts outlined in its weekly ad and use the coupons on the website and app. Otherwise, expect to spend about average prices on fabric.
Remainders Creative Reuse
“We saw the need for a textile store that could positively impact environmental awareness, offer repurposed materials and create a much-needed affordable resource to the community,” said Executive Director Robin Cox.
The business model helps to divert untold amounts of craft supplies and fabric from ending up in landfills. “By promoting creative reuse, Remainders helps people contribute to the healing of the environment and raises awareness about the benefit of upcycling raw materials and repurposing usable goods, as opposed to buying materials new,” said Cox.
Price point: 💰
Few stores rival Remainders in terms of price and selection: The store offers fabric scraps and remnants for $5 per pound or $15 for a grocery bag’s worth. Fabrics sold by the yard may be leftover from contemporary fashion houses or vintage. Prices range from $1 to $6 per yard.
Angel Textiles
The store, like many of those in the area, features no website or Instagram page and doesn’t offer refunds or exchanges. But with prices this low and offerings this varied, buyer’s remorse is a thing of the past.
Deal factor: 💰
Run, don’t walk. There’s no beating these prices, not even at other stores in the fashion district. For about $40, I got six yards of denim fabric (just $4 per yard, practically unheard of), three yards of a stretchy cotton fabric and a yard of a lightweight bandanna printed fabric.
Journal Fabric
Journal Fabrics, which has been in business for 25 years, offers a selection of patterned woven fabrics outside for just $2 a yard, perfect for beginners to experiment with. Inside there are bolts upon bolts of colorful fabrics spanning everything from sequins to denim to plaids. For about $40, I got three yards of a medium-weight tartan that calls to mind the British punk invasion as well as one yard of an iridescent purple spandex fabric that changes colors in the light.
Price point: 💰💰
You’ll find pretty good deals on the racks just outside the store. Inside, fabric prices range from about $5 to $10 per yard.
Town Fabrics
Town’s offerings are more streamlined and curated than that of some of the other stores in the area that stack fabric on every available surface as far as the eye can see. Here, you’ll find a quality selection of beautiful stretch knits, silks and embroidered fabrics displayed neatly in horizontal rows.
Price point: 💰💰
Pricing ranges from roughly $6 to $10 per yard. For about $40, I got six yards of fabrics including a silvery holographic spandex, a shimmery midnight blue spandex and a lightweight woven with lines of sparkles.
