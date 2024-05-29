The 8 best fabric stores in L.A. to score deals for your next project

There’s something deeply satisfying about fabric shopping. The act of browsing rows upon rows of beautiful textiles allows us to tap into our intuitive decision making as we search for the one that elicits the strongest emotional response — or that “Ching!” moment, trademark Marie Kondo. In a sea of floral prints, there’s no logical reason why we might gravitate toward that one with tiny rows of daisies or big tropical leaves. We just do. And that feeling of joy is validation enough to buy a yard or three.

I am an amateur dressmaker, so many of the fabrics or prints I favor remind me of loved ones or cherished moments. And those nostalgic, familiar sentiments live on in my finished garments.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

If you’re like me and have a tendency to “collect” ( OK, hoard) beautiful fabric, it’s good to know the places in L.A. that offer the best variety and prices. Here are eight of the best fabric stores where you can score great deals — or simply stoke creative inspiration and support local businesses. I rated them on their price points from 💰 (true bargains) to 💰💰💰 (still reasonable).

