PHOTOS: 'Super bloom' at Carrizo Plain National Monument

Carrizo Plain National Monument, an out-of-the-way grassland and dry lake bed in a remote area east of San Luis Obispo, has erupted with wildflowers. Nature lovers and birders know this beauty spot, and now, thanks to this year’s “super bloom,” a record number of visitors are discovering it too.

Full story »

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

A photographer is dwarfed by the colorful Temblor Range, in Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obsipo County.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Yellow, purple, green and orange colors on the velvet rolling hills of the Temblor Range, in Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

A windmill on the colorful Temblor Ridge, in Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Bilaal Qinnab of Fresno takes photos of wildflowers in Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Colorful wildflowers blanket the velvet-like Temblor Range in Carrizo Plain National Monument.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Visitors are enjoying the wildflowers on the Temblor Ridge in Carrizo Plain National Monument.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Wildflowers have erupted this spring on the grassy plain west of Bakersfield in Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Wildflowers blanket the hillside of Temblor Ridge in Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The national monument is part of a long grassland plain, which this year is having a spectacular wildflower season.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Hikers on the trail are dwarfed by the colorful Temblor Range in Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Colorful wildflowers blanket the velvet-like Temblor Range in Carrizo Plain National Monument.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Wildflowers have erupted this spring on the grassy plain west of Bakersfield in Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

If the roads are dry, cars can easily drive on the main dirt roads without four-wheel drive in Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County,

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Colorful wildflowers blanket the velvet like Temblor Range, in Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County.