PHOTOS: 'Super bloom' at Carrizo Plain National Monument

Carrizo Plain National Monument, an out-of-the-way grassland and dry lake bed in a remote area east of San Luis Obispo, has erupted with wildflowers. Nature lovers and birders know this beauty spot, and now, thanks to this year’s “super bloom,” a record number of visitors are discovering it too.
A photographer is dwarfed by the colorful Temblor Range, in Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obsipo County.
Yellow, purple, green and orange colors on the velvet rolling hills of the Temblor Range, in Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County.
A windmill on the colorful Temblor Ridge, in Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County.
Bilaal Qinnab of Fresno takes photos of wildflowers in Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County.
Visitors are enjoying the wildflowers on the Temblor Ridge in Carrizo Plain National Monument.
The national monument is part of a long grassland plain, which this year is having a spectacular wildflower season.
Hikers on the trail are dwarfed by the colorful Temblor Range in Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County.
If the roads are dry, cars can easily drive on the main dirt roads without four-wheel drive in Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County,
Colorful wildflowers blanket the velvet like Temblor Range, in Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County.