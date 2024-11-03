The L.A. Times 2024 holiday gift guide

For this year’s Gift Guide, we’re reflecting on the things that make Los Angeles the special place that we call home. Our highly curated gift ideas are all about showcasing L.A., whether they’re candles, books, pottery or hiking socks. We think we’ve found the perfect ways for you to tell your favorite people “Thank you,” “I love you” and “I’m so glad you’re in my life.” You’ll find gift ideas from our writers and contributors for Angelenos seeking adventure, respite or simply a way to celebrate L.A. hometown pride. We have gifts for those hungry for new hiking gear, gardening tools or the perfect snack. Below you’ll also find our our expanded gift shops list. And with that, we wish you and yours a marvelous season!
— Marques Harper, Deputy Features Editor
The L.A. Times Community Fund provides vital support to long-standing L.A. Times educational initiatives as well as nonprofits that alleviate food insecurity in Los Angeles.
More to Read
Credits
Creative Director: Amy King
Features Editor: Brittany Levine Beckman
Lead Gift Guide editor: Marques Harper
Project editors: Jen Doll, Philip Gray (books), Betty Hallock (food), Michelle Woo
Writers: Lisa Boone, Stephanie Breijo, Kailyn Brown, Cindy Carcamo, Jaclyn Cosgrove, Danielle Dorsey, Betty Hallock, Jenn Harris, Jeanette Marantos, Todd Martens, Deborah Netburn, Bethanne Patrick, Christopher Reynolds, Jessie Schiewe, Adam Tschorn, Deborah Vankin
Senior deputy design director: Faith Stafford
Lead art director: Ross May
Art director: Gloria Orbegozo
Illustrations and animation: Qianhui Yu
Executive director of photography: Kim Chapin
Photo editor: Taylor Arthur
Copy editors: Dave Bennett, Alison Dingeldein, Lisa Horowitz, R. Marina Levario, Hannah Ly, Doug Norwood
Digital production: Ross May
Fact checking: Michael Darling
Audience engagement: Defne Karabatur
Editor’s note: Prices and availability of items and experiences in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.
Sign up for The Wild
We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.