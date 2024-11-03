Advertisement
Lifestyle

The L.A. Times 2024 holiday gift guide

By Times Staff
Illustrations by 
Qianhui Yu
Art direction by 
Ross May
For this year’s Gift Guide, we’re reflecting on the things that make Los Angeles the special place that we call home. Our highly curated gift ideas are all about showcasing L.A., whether they’re candles, books, pottery or hiking socks. We think we’ve found the perfect ways for you to tell your favorite people “Thank you,” “I love you” and “I’m so glad you’re in my life.” You’ll find gift ideas from our writers and contributors for Angelenos seeking adventure, respite or simply a way to celebrate L.A. hometown pride. We have gifts for those hungry for new hiking gear, gardening tools or the perfect snack. Below you’ll also find our our expanded gift shops list. And with that, we wish you and yours a marvelous season!

— Marques Harper, Deputy Features Editor

90 special L.A. shops to find the perfect holiday gift

20 excellent gifts made in Los Angeles

13 best experiences for those who don’t want traditional gifts

8 self-care experiences under $100 for your stressed-out L.A. friends

18 tiny stocking stuffers that have big California energy

14 handy gifts for hikers and walkers out to conquer L.A.

15 gifts for L.A. gardeners and plant parents of all levels

17 merch gifts to celebrate your version of L.A. pride

13 tasty gifts you can only get from L.A. restaurants

17 best coffee-table books for Angelenos

The coolest gifts in L.A. for people who love repping their neighborhood

L.A. Times Community Fund logo

The L.A. Times Community Fund provides vital support to long-standing L.A. Times educational initiatives as well as nonprofits that alleviate food insecurity in Los Angeles.

Credits


Creative Director: Amy King
Features Editor: Brittany Levine Beckman
Lead Gift Guide editor: Marques Harper
Project editors: Jen Doll, Philip Gray (books), Betty Hallock (food), Michelle Woo
Writers: Lisa Boone, Stephanie Breijo, Kailyn Brown, Cindy Carcamo, Jaclyn Cosgrove, Danielle Dorsey, Betty Hallock, Jenn Harris, Jeanette Marantos, Todd Martens, Deborah Netburn, Bethanne Patrick, Christopher Reynolds, Jessie Schiewe, Adam Tschorn, Deborah Vankin
Senior deputy design director: Faith Stafford
Lead art director: Ross May
Art director: Gloria Orbegozo
Illustrations and animation: Qianhui Yu
Executive director of photography: Kim Chapin
Photo editor: Taylor Arthur
Copy editors: Dave Bennett, Alison Dingeldein, Lisa Horowitz, R. Marina Levario, Hannah Ly, Doug Norwood
Digital production: Ross May
Fact checking: Michael Darling
Audience engagement: Defne Karabatur
Editor’s note: Prices and availability of items and experiences in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.
Ross May

Ross May is an art director for the Los Angeles Times. Prior to re-joining The Times in 2020, they worked for the Washington Post and covered the 2014 Sochi Olympics with the Chicago Tribune’s graphics team. May was raised in Noblesville, Ind., and studied journalism graphics at Ball State University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

