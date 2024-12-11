Airport facials, anyone? The 7 best luxury lounges at LAX — and how to get in

As Los Angeles International Airport gets a much-needed glow-up in the form of a $30-billion overhaul, there’s one area where LAX already excels: its lounges. That might come as a surprise to some travelers, especially when the thought of relaxing can feel laughable after reckoning with airport’s infamous curbside gridlock.

Years ago, a private, tranquil pre-flight experience was reserved for the most frequent of fliers or elite members with the highest status. But the rise in popularity of airline lounge memberships and credit cards has widened the appeal of — and access to — airport lounges, all of varying quality. For many fliers, a stop at a luxury lounge for a cocktail, chef-prepared meal or even a manicure has become a regular part of the air-travel experience.

While these pre-departure spaces in the U.S. are becoming increasingly democratized — and sometimes, overcrowded — there are still some that remain highly coveted. LAX has a handful of those lounges, and they run the gamut between being complimentary for certain credit cardholders to commanding over $1,000 for the price of admission.

Here are our top picks for the best lounges at LAX, where they’re located and how to get into them.