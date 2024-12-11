Airport facials, anyone? The 7 best luxury lounges at LAX — and how to get in

Sign up for The Wild
As Los Angeles International Airport gets a much-needed glow-up in the form of a $30-billion overhaul, there’s one area where LAX already excels: its lounges. That might come as a surprise to some travelers, especially when the thought of relaxing can feel laughable after reckoning with airport’s infamous curbside gridlock.
Years ago, a private, tranquil pre-flight experience was reserved for the most frequent of fliers or elite members with the highest status. But the rise in popularity of airline lounge memberships and credit cards has widened the appeal of — and access to — airport lounges, all of varying quality. For many fliers, a stop at a luxury lounge for a cocktail, chef-prepared meal or even a manicure has become a regular part of the air-travel experience.
While these pre-departure spaces in the U.S. are becoming increasingly democratized — and sometimes, overcrowded — there are still some that remain highly coveted. LAX has a handful of those lounges, and they run the gamut between being complimentary for certain credit cardholders to commanding over $1,000 for the price of admission.
Here are our top picks for the best lounges at LAX, where they’re located and how to get into them.
Best for: Seekers of luxurious amenities and glamorous design
What it’s like inside: This isn’t your standard Delta Sky Club. The tranquil Delta One Lounge at LAX opened this fall with seven distinct and fashionable spaces, including a dedicated wellness area with zero-gravity massage chairs, a library and an expansive bar.
On the dining front, sit-down meals are available from every seat, including on the outdoor terrace. The dishes, which change seasonally, include crispy duck tacos, pan-roasted salmon, and fresh sushi and hand rolls. Delta offers the only sushi bar in a lounge at LAX. Our only gripe is that there is no buffet here if you’re short on time (but the Sky Club is next door).
From a design perspective, the fluted walnut paneling, accent lighting and decor from the Italian fashion house Missoni deliver an elevated sense of elegance. However, perhaps what’s most impressive isn’t just the lounge itself: the Delta One experience actually starts at the arrivals level of Terminal 3 where eligible guests have their own private check-in, security, and entry into the lounge.
How to get in: Travelers with a same-day departing or arriving Delta One business-class ticket can access the Delta One Lounge. Passengers flying Air France La Premiere and long-haul business class, LATAM Premium Business Class, KLM Business Class, Korean Air First Class and Prestige Class and Virgin Atlantic Upper Class can also access the lounge.
Where it’s located: Terminal 3, one level above departures, next to the Delta Sky Club.
Travelers with the $550-per-year Chase Sapphire Reserve with Priority Pass will get unlimited access to a swanky new lounge at Tom Bradley International Terminal.
Best for: Travelers in search of sit-down dining and excellent coffee
What it’s like inside: At more than 17,000 square feet, the Qantas First Class Lounge has plenty of space for travelers to unwind pre-flight. However, you’ll probably want to make a beeline to the star of the show, the restaurant area. Well-regarded Australian chef and restaurateur Neil Perry created the lounge’s à la carte menu.
Although the menu changes seasonally, dining highlights during my visit included a decadent salt and pepper squid with green chili dipping sauce and aioli; a seared Baja bass with herb salad; and an ice cream sundae topped with peach and strawberry salsa.
Of course, with a lounge belonging to an Australian airline, coffee is a major focus. All coffee drinks are barista-made, and the flat whites are particularly excellent. Expect top-notch Australian and New Zealand wines as well. The tended marble bar is the ideal spot for solo passengers.
The Qantas lounge has shower suites, along with suit steaming, shirt pressing and shoe-shining services. One downside? A lack of power outlets.
How to get in: Travelers with an eligible first-class ticket with a Oneworld airline can enter the Qantas First Class Lounge. Passengers who are Oneworld Emerald members traveling in any cabin can also use the lounge. However, those earning status through Alaska Airlines or American Airlines can only use the lounge when traveling outside of North America.
Where it’s located: Tom Bradley International Terminal, Level 5, next to the Oneworld business class lounge.
Best for: Fans of pre-flight wellness treatments and French elegance
What it’s like inside: The beautiful 172-seat Air France Lounge opened earlier in 2024 and features expansive tarmac views along with signature shades of blue, luminous whites and touches of red. Altogether, the lounge aesthetic feels equal parts sleek and chic.
Pro-tip: you’ll want to arrive early to use the Clarins spa and wellness area. Passengers have a choice of three complimentary mini-facial treatments: anti-jetlag, instant detox and illuminating eye care. Those flying in La Première (first class) can reserve an appointment in advance while business class passengers can check availability upon arrival.
At the heart of the lounge is a brasserie-style dining area with a broad variety of tasty French classics from Monkfish Provençale to salad Nicoise and fresh breads and cheeses. An open kitchen concept also allows guests to order items on demand.
Speaking of La Première, those in this ultra-exclusive cabin have a dedicated private area just to themselves with à la carte dining and seating for up to 12. Think of it as a lounge within a lounge.
Air France is the first lounge tenant in the West Concourse and though it’s a trek from the main part of Tom Bradley, thankfully it’s located near the airline’s gates (along with partner KLM).
How to get in: Travelers who are flying Air France La Première, business, or are Flying Blue Elite Plus customers, along with eligible KLM and SkyTeam partner passengers can access the lounge.
Where it’s located: Tom Bradley International Terminal, West Concourse, Level 6.
Best for: Premium credit cardholders looking for elevated comfort food and a quick retreat
What it’s like inside: As with other Amex Centurion Lounges, the LAX location has a buffet of chef-prepared dishes and made-to-order cocktails. The curated menu is designed by James Beard-award-winning chef Nancy Silverton, with staples like roasted chicken with charred lemon salsa verde and lemon dijon grilled broccolini.
While the lounge is a reprieve from the hustle of the main terminal area, the lack of natural light and the low ceilings mean the space can feel a bit on the cramped side. Thankfully, guests can sit in the “Sunrise” and “Moonrise” relaxation rooms, spaces designed to accelerate travelers’ adaptation to new time zones and reduce jetlag. Two shower suites are also available to freshen before or between flights.
Amex won’t have a monopoly on credit card-accessible lounges for long: Chase will open a 9,234-square-foot Sapphire Lounge at Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT), near Gate 148. However, an opening date has not been announced.
How to get in: Travelers with the Amex Platinum Card (flying any airline), Amex Business Platinum Card (flying any airline), Amex Delta Reserve Card (flying Delta only) or Amex Delta Reserve Business card (flying Delta only) can access the lounge. You must be departing out of LAX same day and travelers only get access within three hours of their flight departure time.
Where it’s located: Tom Bradley International Terminal (take the elevator from Level 4 to Level 2).
Best for: Ultra-luxury travelers who want extra privacy
What it’s like inside: Though it doesn’t come cheap, PS is the ultimate commercial-yet-feels-private airport experience. Travelers begin their journey at a facility completely separate from the rest of the airport, with an entrance that is off Imperial Highway. Say goodbye to typical LAX traffic.
Upon arrival, guests are whisked away to one of two secluded, luxury experiences — either the “Private Suite,” a fully enclosed oasis for a group, or “The Salon,” a sophisticated shared social lounge. PS representatives then take care of every logistical element pre-flight, including monitoring for delays so that you don’t have to.
Guests enjoy an extensive menu of cocktails and meals that are included in the cost of admission, as well as spa and beauty offerings such as manicures, pedicures, haircuts and massages, for an additional fee.
For ultimate privacy, there’s a fully secluded TSA checkpoint or customs facility for international travelers on arrival. And when boarding is set to commence, guests are chauffeured in a BMW directly to the aircraft door. Yes, that’s right, travelers who use PS never have to set foot in a terminal building.
How to get in: Travelers must pay on a per-usage basis to use PS; a Private Suite at LAX costs $4,850 for up to four travelers while the Salon costs $1,095 per person. Discounts are available for those who sign up for an annual membership.
Where it’s located: A private facility located across the airfield from LAX’s main terminal area off Imperial Highway.
Best for: Those looking for fresh air and cool vibes
What it’s like inside: The 18,000 square-foot Star Alliance Lounge features panoramic runway views toward the Hollywood Hills, with a cool Californian vibe day or night. For travelers preferring a peaceful moment before their flight, the sprawling lounge offers numerous zones to relax, work and dine.
However, the pièce de résistance of the lounge is an outdoor patio at the very back of the space. There, visitors will find a chic outdoor seating setup, a few fireplaces to keep warm in the mild Southern California winters, and even an expansive bar and grill area. (Aviation geeks won’t mind some of the views of the jets, either.)
On the food front, there are excellent buffet-style options, including a noodle bar. First-class passengers are even offered an à la carte menu and sit-down, waiter-service dining.
How to access: Travelers in business or first class on a Star Alliance flight or those who are Star Alliance Gold Members traveling in any cabin of service on a same-day Star Alliance flight can enter the lounge.
Where it’s located: Tom Bradley International Terminal, Level 6.
Best for: Guests who’d love a luxurious shower and self-serve bar
What it’s like inside: The 12,000-square-foot American Flagship Lounge at LAX is the airline’s most premium pre-departure space, and a major step up from the Admirals Club (which is right next door). When travelers first walk through the entrance, they’ll be welcomed by a server with a glass of Piper-Heidsieck Champagne.
Expect a wide selection of substantial hot and cold food items, served buffet style, along with plenty of seating. Most notably, the extensive wine, beer and spirits selection is all self-serve, meaning guests can make as stiff of a drink (or as weak) as they’d like.
Elsewhere, the eight shower suites, with rainfall showerheads, are some of the most spacious and well-appointed you’ll find not only at LAX, but at any airport in the world. Also, the lounge’s expansive floor-to-ceiling glass windows provide plenty of natural light (along with plane-spotting opportunities).
How to get in: Travelers on a qualifying long-haul international or premium transcontinental route in business or first class on American Airlines or another Oneworld airline can access the lounge, along with Oneworld Sapphire or Emerald status members. Finally, passengers can purchase access for $150 or 15,000 AAdvantage miles per person.
Where it’s located: Terminal 4, near Gate 40.
