Feeling stressed? Roll down a grassy hill. We tested the best ones in L.A. County

One day while a friend and I were walking around the stunning gardens at the Getty Center, I turned to her and said, “I really want to roll down that hill right now. Should we do it?”

“I was thinking the same thing,” she said with a smile.

Within seconds, we were racing to the top of the moderately steep hill. We got into position on the flawlessly manicured grass, stretching our bodies into a straight line, tucking our arms near our chest. Then we joyfully surrendered to the forces of gravity that pulled us down into a dizzying whirlwind until we reached the bottom. Once we found our balance, we brushed the twigs and grass off our clothes, then ran up to the top of the hill to do it all over again. Our giggles could be heard across the massive garden and passersby smiled as they walked by.

Then before we knew it, the small groups of people who were sitting on the grass near us joined in. One by one, people of various ages, including a few adorable toddlers, began taking the playful tumble down the hill as well.

This wholesome moment left me wondering why I hadn’t rolled down a hill in so long — something I used to enjoy doing with my siblings and friends during my childhood. And it reminded me of just how joyful, exhilarating and, most importantly, liberating it can feel to simply allow your body to twirl into every which direction on a grassy hill. You’ve likely heard people say “log off and go touch some grass” — numerous studies show how being in nature can positively impact your mental health. From political anxieties to paying bills and everything in between, adulting can be stressful, so it’s crucial to find healthful ways to cope. Hill rolling is a great and free way to do that.

Since rediscovering my love for this activity, I went on a mission to find the best grassy hills to barrel down in Los Angeles County — I say “county” because you’ll find a spot in Long Beach on this list. I referred to a Reddit thread with loads of suggestions and asked my co-workers and friends about their favorite spots.

To determine the most roll-able hills, I judged them based on their length, how steep the slope was, how easy it was to access them and whether there were any hazards along the pathway (e.g. rocks, trees, etc.) that could leave me scratched up or injured.

A few things to tackle before we get into this list:



First, you’ll want to wear something that you don’t feel precious about because the odds of you getting grass, dirt or mud stains on it are high, especially if the grass is wet. Thick, long sleeves are best to lessen the itchiness from the grass. I opted for sweatpants or fitness gear.

Speaking of this, you’re more than likely going to feel itchy after rolling down a hill — it doesn’t always happen right away, but it can sneak up on you later. Therefore, it’s important to know if you have any grass-related allergies before taking a tumble.

Most importantly, every hill isn’t safe to roll down. So before making the descent, make sure there aren’t any hazards along your path like rocks, dirt patches, holes, trees, open bodies of water or even a sidewalk — all of which can injure you. Also, despite your best intentions, you might veer into a different direction while rolling, so be sure to find a clear pathway beforehand.

There's no expert way to barrel down a hill. While some of my friends preferred to hold their hands above their head, I felt the most control when I bent my arms and tucked them near my chest. Pro tip: Bend your knees and press your feet into the ground when you want to stop.

Finally, have fun. The whole point of doing this is to let go of control, be present and a little silly.

Now, let’s go rollllliiiinnnnngggggggggggggggggggg.