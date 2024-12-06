Feeling stressed? Roll down a grassy hill. We tested the best ones in L.A. County
- Numerous studies show that being in nature can positively impact your mental health. Rolling down grassy hills can be a fun way to tap into your inner child, release stress and get an adrenaline rush.
- The hills included on this list were judged based on length, steepness, accessibility and the absence of hazards on the rolling pathway.
One day while a friend and I were walking around the stunning gardens at the Getty Center, I turned to her and said, “I really want to roll down that hill right now. Should we do it?”
“I was thinking the same thing,” she said with a smile.
Within seconds, we were racing to the top of the moderately steep hill. We got into position on the flawlessly manicured grass, stretching our bodies into a straight line, tucking our arms near our chest. Then we joyfully surrendered to the forces of gravity that pulled us down into a dizzying whirlwind until we reached the bottom. Once we found our balance, we brushed the twigs and grass off our clothes, then ran up to the top of the hill to do it all over again. Our giggles could be heard across the massive garden and passersby smiled as they walked by.
Then before we knew it, the small groups of people who were sitting on the grass near us joined in. One by one, people of various ages, including a few adorable toddlers, began taking the playful tumble down the hill as well.
This wholesome moment left me wondering why I hadn’t rolled down a hill in so long — something I used to enjoy doing with my siblings and friends during my childhood. And it reminded me of just how joyful, exhilarating and, most importantly, liberating it can feel to simply allow your body to twirl into every which direction on a grassy hill. You’ve likely heard people say “log off and go touch some grass” — numerous studies show how being in nature can positively impact your mental health. From political anxieties to paying bills and everything in between, adulting can be stressful, so it’s crucial to find healthful ways to cope. Hill rolling is a great and free way to do that.
Since rediscovering my love for this activity, I went on a mission to find the best grassy hills to barrel down in Los Angeles County — I say “county” because you’ll find a spot in Long Beach on this list. I referred to a Reddit thread with loads of suggestions and asked my co-workers and friends about their favorite spots.
To determine the most roll-able hills, I judged them based on their length, how steep the slope was, how easy it was to access them and whether there were any hazards along the pathway (e.g. rocks, trees, etc.) that could leave me scratched up or injured.
A few things to tackle before we get into this list:
- First, you’ll want to wear something that you don’t feel precious about because the odds of you getting grass, dirt or mud stains on it are high, especially if the grass is wet. Thick, long sleeves are best to lessen the itchiness from the grass. I opted for sweatpants or fitness gear.
- Speaking of this, you’re more than likely going to feel itchy after rolling down a hill — it doesn’t always happen right away, but it can sneak up on you later. Therefore, it’s important to know if you have any grass-related allergies before taking a tumble.
- Most importantly, every hill isn’t safe to roll down. So before making the descent, make sure there aren’t any hazards along your path like rocks, dirt patches, holes, trees, open bodies of water or even a sidewalk — all of which can injure you. Also, despite your best intentions, you might veer into a different direction while rolling, so be sure to find a clear pathway beforehand.
- There’s no expert way to barrel down a hill. While some of my friends preferred to hold their hands above their head, I felt the most control when I bent my arms and tucked them near my chest. Pro tip: Bend your knees and press your feet into the ground when you want to stop.
- Finally, have fun. The whole point of doing this is to let go of control, be present and a little silly.
Now, let’s go rollllliiiinnnnngggggggggggggggggggg.
Korean Bell of Friendship
Of all the places on this list, the Korean Bell of Friendship has the most stunning views hands down. And although I felt absurdly itchy after making my descent down the hill multiple times, it was well worth it — I’ll just wear thicker garments next time. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean in San Pedro, inside Angels Gate Park, the Korean Bell of Friendship was gifted to the city in 1976 from South Korea to celebrate the United States’ 200th birthday. The 17-ton bronze bell, which stands at 12-feet tall, sits atop a grassy hill that is perfect for lounging, picnicking and most importantly, rolling.
None of my friends were available to join me for this adventure — their loss — so I ventured to the landmark solo on a quiet Tuesday afternoon. After parking in the nearby lot, which is free (a rarity), I walked toward the backside of the gigantic bell, past the cemented area. I tested out a few spots to find the best rolling area, which turned out to be near the playground. It had the steepest slope, which helped me pick up speed, the grass was less patchy though it was unevenly cut, and there were limited hazards (e.g. holes, dirt patches, etc.) to slow me down or to cause an injury. The grass wasn’t wet when I visited, but as always, that’s something to test out before rolling in your favorite fit.
A few people were hanging out on the grass, but no one bothered me as I joyfully tumbled down the hill. After I’d dizzied myself enough, I sat on the grass to take in the gorgeous view. However, I didn’t stick around for long because it was super windy and cold up there due to its proximity to the ocean. Next time, I’ll be sure to bring a jacket, picnic blanket, a kite and maybe a basketball — there’s a stunning basketball court nearby — so I can thoroughly enjoy the vibes.
La Brea Tar Pits and Museum
The place I was recommended the most for this list was the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum — specifically Hancock Park, the recreation area that surrounds the site. It’s understandable why. Angelenos and tourists have been exploring the popular museum since it opened to the public in 1977, and no trip here is complete without rolling — or at least running — down the grassy hills that border it. In fact, when I visited on a recent Friday afternoon, a group of about 20 elementary school students, who were there on a school trip, were giggling as they curled up their tiny bodies and tumbled down the hill over and over and over. According to staff, it’s a regular occurrence.
Hancock Park — not to be confused with the L.A. neighborhood — is free and open to the public. So you don’t have to visit the museum in order to get your roll on. However, if you want to check out the museum, it’s free for L.A. County residents from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The main parking lot was closed for a special event when I visited, so I parked my car across the street in a ticketed garage. Street parking is also available during certain hours.
The nearly 12-acre park is massive, so you can take your pick on where you’d like to roll. While the elementary school kids rolled near the museum entrance, I opted for the grass area near a staff parking lot on the backside of the building because 1) it was less crowded 2) there were less trees though it was a bit prickly in some areas and 3) there weren’t any dirt patches. Just be sure to watch out for orange cones, which indicate areas where tar may have risen up, according to staff, and for dog poop as many people walk their dogs here. (I didn’t see any, thankfully.)
At first, I worried about accidentally rolling onto the sidewalk, which is located at the end of the hill, but the natural curve of it seemed to slow me down so I didn’t make it that far. The grass was trimmed low and it didn’t leave me feeling wet or super itchy. And because it’s so normal for people to roll down the hills here, no passersby shot me any weird looks — they just smiled at me and went about their day.
Getty Center
Unless you’re wearing a prized outfit, I don’t understand how one could visit the Getty Center and not roll down its perfectly manicured hills. It’s the first thing that comes to my mind every time I walk around the center’s massive green space, which features 86 acres of landscaped gardens and terraces. For me, it’s not enough to just look at the interesting sculptures or picnic on the grass, I need to fling my body down it.
I invited my friend Monique — who was with me the first time I rolled down the hill at the Getty Center — to join me on a sunny Thursday afternoon. We started at our typical spot, the hill closest to the whimsical central garden. It’s a tried and true area with a modest slope, trimmed grass that isn’t wet and there’s no dirt patches or trees in the way. However, we decided to walk over a small bridge to another hill to what we consider to be a more “advanced” hill because it’s much steeper and longer than our go-to spot. Also, there’s a raised platform at the bottom that leads to a sidewalk, so you really have to watch your speed. In fact, one man held his hands out at the bottom of a hill while his grandson rolled down the hill. The little boy didn’t make it that far, but it was a smart precaution.
The “advanced” hill was more wet than the other side, probably because there’s more shade, but what I like most about this hill is that it is longer so you have more ground to tumble down. Even though it only takes about 15 to 20 seconds to get down the hill — depending on how fast you are going — it felt like at least three minutes.
ShoreLine Aquatic Park
A close second to the Korean Bell of Friendship for its stunning views is ShoreLine Aquatic Park in Long Beach. Located between Long Beach Arena and the downtown Shoreline Marina, the central focus of the spacious park is a 65-foot lighthouse known as the Lions Lighthouse for Sight, which sits at the top of a hill that is too alluring not to want to roll down.
The easiest place to park your car is at the Pier Point Landing lot, which has a limit of two hours for $6. Then walk along the sidewalk trail toward the lighthouse — you can’t miss it.
When I visited on a recent Tuesday afternoon, there was a group of teenagers taking team photos near the enchanting lighthouse. I ran up the tall hill on the side facing the marina because I wanted to see the water, then tumbled down the freshly cut grass, which was trimmed low. At one point, a boat tour passed by.
Like Kenneth Hahn Recreation Center, the hill at ShoreLine Aquatic Park is lengthy, so it felt like I was rolling for a long period of time, which I preferred. However, if you don’t want to roll far, you can just start at a lower point on the hill. Thankfully, there weren’t any obstacles along the grass, so I was able to roll down without fear of running into anything.
Once I was finished rolling, I sat on a bench toward the bottom of the hill facing the marina and watched as the boats paraded by. It made for a peaceful afternoon. The park is also walking distance from Shoreline Village, so if you’re not too disheveled — or perhaps you don’t care — you can walk along the boardwalk, shop or eat there.
Griffith Park
Spanning more than 4,210 acres of land, Griffith Park is one of the largest municipal parks with urban wilderness areas in the United States, so it only makes sense to include it on this list. There are several hills to choose from here, but my favorite is located near the historic 1926 merry-go-round, which is temporarily closed for repairs. The main reason is because it’s easily accessible and you can find street parking at the active park.
After parking, I walked along the trail toward the amusement park ride, which is near a tennis court. At first, I was nervous about rolling into the gate that surrounds the merry-go-round, but the slope of the hill levels out well before you reach the bottom, so I luckily didn’t have any accidents. There also weren’t any trees in the pathway and although the grass was cut low, it was wet on this particular Monday afternoon.
The slope of the hill is mostly flat at the top, so it takes a moment to gain momentum, but once you do, that’s when the quick tumble becomes gratifying.
Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area
If you’ve ever been to Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area in Baldwin Hills, then you know it’s humongous. The 338-acre recreational retreat is home to multiple hiking trails, baseball fields, kids’ play areas, fishing lakes, exercise areas, picnic shelters and much more. With so much room for activities — hopefully you caught that “Step Brothers” reference — there’s also loads of green space that is great for hill rolling.
After paying $7 for parking — it’s free on weekdays, but there’s a fee on weekends and holidays — my friend Felicia and I parked near the very top of the park, then we walked toward the Martin Luther King Memorial. On the opposite side of the memorial, there’s a colossal grass hill that looks like it could go on forever. We were both a bit nervous to roll down it at first because of how steep and long it was, but once we finally did it, we couldn’t stop. I even tried to scoot down with a cardboard box, but I don’t think it was large enough.
There’s a healthy amount of trees in this area, so be sure to align yourself along a flat path so you don’t hurt yourself. The grass was a little itchy and there were several dirt patches — I got the most dirty here — but it was so fun to roll down because the slope of the hill makes it easy to pick up momentum and speed. So if you’re looking for a long-lasting roll, Kenneth Hahn is the place to go. Once you’re finished, walk over to the Martin Luther King Memorial, which overlooks a beautiful view of the city, and explore the rest of the colossal recreation area.
Hollenbeck Park
Although the top hill, closest to the skate park, at Hollenbeck Park doesn’t look like it will whip you around like a rag doll, don’t underestimate it. My friend Felicia and I did at first but were pleasantly surprised when we made our first descent down the short but mighty hill at the Boyle Heights park, which looks a lot like Echo Park in that the park surrounds a long pond. The grass was evenly cut though it was a little moist, which can be annoying if you’re wearing something you treasure. There were also a few trees in this area so be sure to align yourself on a leveled path in order to not run into them.
On the lower level of the park there’s another hill closer to the lake, which is much steeper and very intimidating. However, I wouldn’t recommend rolling down it because there are rocks and a sidewalk at the bottom that leads directly into the water — so you’re likely to knock yourself out or get seriously injured.
Street parking was easy on a recent Monday afternoon as I went on Veteran’s Day.
