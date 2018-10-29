Photography & Video Photography

From the Archives: 1935 Halloween celebrations

By

A caption in the Nov. 5, 1935, Los Angeles Times reported that “Young Bobbie Harrell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Harrell of ... Hollywood, was the host to a lot of his young friends at a Halloween party last Thursday afternoon. When all the masks were removed, the children were entertained by a puppet show before they went into the garden to play around the scarecrow. ...”

Three 4-by-5-inch negatives from the 1935 Harrell Halloween party are in the Los Angeles Times Archive at UCLA. Two unpublished images are below.

I’ve added fourth image from a 1935 Halloween Festival in Anaheim.

Oct. 31, 1935: Children in costume for a Halloween party at the Harrell home in Hollywood. Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA
Oct. 31, 1935: Puppets entertain children at Halloween party at the Harrell home in Hollywood. Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA
Oct. 31, 1935: Attendees at the 12th Annual Halloween festival in Anaheim. An estimated 50,000 attended the two-day festival that included a horse show. Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA

