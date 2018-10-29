From the Archives: 1935 Halloween celebrations

Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA

Oct. 31, 1935: Attending a Halloween Party at the home of the Robert Harrell family in Hollywood are, from left, Mary Jane Clary, Bobbie Harrell, Guy De Wolf and Crete De Wolf.

Oct. 31, 1935: Attending a Halloween Party at the home of the Robert Harrell family in Hollywood are, from left, Mary Jane Clary, Bobbie Harrell, Guy De Wolf and Crete De Wolf. (Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA)