From the Archives: Donald Duck's 50th anniversary

This photo by Times staff photographer Con Keyes was not published until June 9, 1984 – Donald Duck Day in Los Angeles. In a Los Angeles Times Calendar Section article, writer Charles Solomon reported:

Today is Donald Duck Day in Los Angeles: Mayor Tom Bradley has issued a proclamation honoring the 50th anniversary of Donald's first screen appearance. The mayoral recognition is just a small part of a yearlong celebration that may make Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee seem like a minor event.

Donald has already been saluted at the Academy Awards, the Kentucky Derby and the Indianapolis 500 Parade. His web prints were placed in the courtyard of Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood last month. Later this year, Donald will be the subject of a four-week film festival in New York and the recipient of a star on Hollywood Boulevard. This fall the Motion Picture Academy will present an exhibit of Donald Duck animation art and CBS will air a one-hour special on his 50-year career.

"Donald is a character very much into one-upmanship," said Jack Lindquist, Disney executive vice president of marketing, "so we wanted him to have one-up on Mickey Mouse, whose 50th birthday was a national event."...

Although there was a reference to Donald Duck as one of Mickey's friends in a 1931 book, "The Adventures of Mickey Mouse," the character didn't appear on screen until 1934 in "The Wise Little Hen."...

CAPTION Many in Mexico believed structures that survived the 1985 earthquake were safe. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. The L.A. city attorney's office is going after two homes reportedly known for raucous parties. Credits: Getty / KTLA / Mel Melcon Many in Mexico believed structures that survived the 1985 earthquake were safe. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. The L.A. city attorney's office is going after two homes reportedly known for raucous parties. Credits: Getty / KTLA / Mel Melcon CAPTION Many in Mexico believed structures that survived the 1985 earthquake were safe. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. The L.A. city attorney's office is going after two homes reportedly known for raucous parties. Credits: Getty / KTLA / Mel Melcon Many in Mexico believed structures that survived the 1985 earthquake were safe. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. The L.A. city attorney's office is going after two homes reportedly known for raucous parties. Credits: Getty / KTLA / Mel Melcon CAPTION Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico on Wednesday, its powerful winds carving holes in the walls of 300-year-old homes, flooding neighborhoods, sucking metal roofs off buildings, downing 100-year-old trees and leaving the entire island without power. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico on Wednesday, its powerful winds carving holes in the walls of 300-year-old homes, flooding neighborhoods, sucking metal roofs off buildings, downing 100-year-old trees and leaving the entire island without power. CAPTION A powerful earthquake shook central Mexico on Tuesday, crumbling buildings and sending thousands of people in Mexico City fleeing into the streets screaming. A powerful earthquake shook central Mexico on Tuesday, crumbling buildings and sending thousands of people in Mexico City fleeing into the streets screaming. CAPTION More than 100 people are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. President Trump caused a stir in his first speech to the United Nations. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Ref Rodriguez is stepping down as Los Angeles Unified school board president. Credits: Brian van der Brug / Getty / KTLA / Francine Orr / Allen J. Schaben / Al Seib More than 100 people are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. President Trump caused a stir in his first speech to the United Nations. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Ref Rodriguez is stepping down as Los Angeles Unified school board president. Credits: Brian van der Brug / Getty / KTLA / Francine Orr / Allen J. Schaben / Al Seib CAPTION Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories.

Donald Duck's star on the Times Hollywood Star Walk database.

This post was originally published Feb. 29, 2012.

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here