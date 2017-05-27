From the Archives: Harpo Marx and kids

This stand-alone photo appeared in the Jan. 13, 1954 Los Angeles Times. The caption reported, “Children of Harpo, the silent Marx brother, don wigs and demonstrate that they too have the happy gift of pantomime. From laugh to riot are Alec, Jimmy (who couldn't help peeking), Minnie and father Harpo himself.”

Two days later, another Bruce Cox photo of Harpo Marx, shown below, appeared promoting a youth concert by the comedian.

The accompanying story began:

Children in the third through eighth grades in the San Gabriel Valley area have a treat in store Jan. 24 when the second in the series of youth concerts will be presented at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium at 3 p.m.

Harpo Marx, a comedian who is also a harpist, will be guest artist playing with the Pasadena Civic Symphony Orchestra -- replete with his famed wig, his humorous antics combined with his superb playing, to assure an amusing and instructive afternoon for the young audience. ...

My educated guess would be that these two images came from the same photo shoot.

This post originally appeared on Jan. 13, 2011.

