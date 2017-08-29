PHOTOS: Addicks Reservoir in Houston overflows, flooding surrounding neighborhoods

Early Tuesday, a major dam outside Houston began to overflow, threatening some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods to the west of the city. Engineers had tried to prevent Addicks Reservoir from overspilling by releasing some of its water Monday, but flood control officials reported Tuesday morning that water was beginning to seep over the top of a spillway, the first time water had breached the dam.

(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

Residents evacuate their homes near Addicks Reservoir in Houston.

Airplanes are surrounded by floodwater at an airport near Addicks Reservoir.

Businesses and cars near the reservoir are inundated.

Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey continue to rise in Houston.

Residents wade through floodwaters as they evacuate their homes near Addicks Reservoir.

Residents use whatever they can find to help in the evacuation.

A boater takes residents and their pets to safety.

Cars are submerged near Addicks Reservoir.

Roadways around downtown Houston are empty as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey continue to rise.