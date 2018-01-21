(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Danny Davis trains before the Men's Halfpipe Finals competetion in Mammoth Mountain Saturday.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A competitor launches off a ramp during the Men's Slopestyle Qualifier in Mammoth Mountain Saturday.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Danny Davis hits his head while landing on the halfpipe in the men's halfpipe finals competetion in Mammoth Mountain on Saturday.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Danny Davis falls after hitting his head while landing on the halfpipe in the men's halfpipe finals competetion in Mammoth Mountain on Saturday.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Brett Esser competes in the men's qualifying halfpipe competetion in Mammoth Mountain on Saturday.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Joshua Bowman lands a jump during the Men's Qualifying Halfpipe competetion in Mammoth Mountain Saturday.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

﻿﻿Zoe Kalapos competes in the women's finals halfpipe competetion in Mammoth Mountain on Saturday.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Chloe Kim competes in the Women's Finals Halfpipe competetion in Mammoth Mountain Saturday.