Kelly Clark qualified for her fifth Olympics with a victory in the season’s final halfpipe qualifier.
Danny Davis trains before the Men's Halfpipe Finals competetion in Mammoth Mountain Saturday.
A competitor launches off a ramp during the Men's Slopestyle Qualifier in Mammoth Mountain Saturday.
Danny Davis hits his head while landing on the halfpipe in the men's halfpipe finals competetion in Mammoth Mountain on Saturday.
Danny Davis falls after hitting his head while landing on the halfpipe in the men's halfpipe finals competetion in Mammoth Mountain on Saturday.
Brett Esser competes in the men's qualifying halfpipe competetion in Mammoth Mountain on Saturday.
Joshua Bowman lands a jump during the Men's Qualifying Halfpipe competetion in Mammoth Mountain Saturday.
A competitor launches off a ramp during the Men's Slopestyle Qualifier in Mammoth Mountain Saturday.
Zoe Kalapos competes in the women's finals halfpipe competetion in Mammoth Mountain on Saturday.
Chloe Kim competes in the Women's Finals Halfpipe competetion in Mammoth Mountain Saturday.