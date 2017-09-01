Kenya's top court nullifies presidential election result in a shock for governing party

In a stunning victory for Kenya's opposition, the nation’s Supreme Court on Friday nullified the result of last month’s tense presidential election, won by incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga had claimed irregularities in three successive elections.

The court decision came after the murder of a key election official, Chris Msando, just days before the vote. It also followed the arrest and deportation of a group of foreign advisers before the election, who were hired to help Odinga's party ensure a fair and transparent count.

Kenyatta was declared the winner last month by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

But the court found irregularities in the vote, and judges voted 4-to-2 to support Odinga’s petition calling for nullification. The court ordered a new vote to be held within 60 days.

After Kenya’s Aug. 8 vote, at least 24 people were shot dead in protests by Odinga supporters, according to Kenyan human rights groups, when police used live ammunition to quell unrest in opposition strongholds.

It is the first time a Kenyan court has nullified an election result. Odinga took unsuccessful court action after 2013 elections that he claimed were rigged.

