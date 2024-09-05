Fire at school dorm in Kenya kills at least 17 students

A fire in a school dormitory in central Kenya killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police said Friday.

There are fears that the death toll may rise, police said.

The cause of the fire Thursday night at Hillside Endarasha Primary School in Nyeri County was not yet known, police spokesperson Resila Onyango said.

“We are investigating the cause and will take necessary action,” she said.

President William Ruto called the news “devastating” and said action would be taken against anyone who might be responsible.

Advertisement

“I instruct relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this horrific incident. Those responsible will be held to account,” he wrote on the social media platform X.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urged school administrators to ensure that safety guidelines recommended by the Ministry of Education for boarding schools are being followed.

School fires are common in Kenyan boarding schools, where many students stay because parents believe it gives them more time to study without long commutes.

Advertisement

Some fires have been intentionally started by students protesting the workload or living conditions. In 2017, 10 high school students died in a school fire in the capital, Nairobi.

