Kenya's democracy is tested as protests spread over disputed rerun election

Kenya faces its deepest democratic crisis in nearly a decade, with a rerun election due to proceed Thursday, though the vote lacks legitimacy for opposition supporters and may trigger violence, according to analysts.

The election process, plagued with killings, hate speech, death threats, attacks on democratic institutions and a tangle of court disputes, has paralyzed the economy for months and even seen rising levels of hunger.

One of the most troubling signs in a chaotic process came Wednesday when the Supreme Court failed to decide on a petition calling for the election to be delayed, for lack of a quorum. The petition was brought by three civil activists who argued that conditions for a fair election did not exist.

Several judges were unable to appear, but in the highly charged political atmosphere the court’s failure sparked speculation that some judges were unwilling to preside in the case.

Kenyans voted in presidential elections Aug. 8 but the Supreme Court annulled the outcome because of irregularities. After that decision, President Uhuru Kenyatta called the judges “crooks,” accused them of stealing the election and vowed to “fix” them.

The court’s failure to convene follows an armed attack Tuesday on the car of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, one of the Supreme Court judges who annulled the Aug. 8 election.

A motorcyclist pulled up and shot Mwilu’s bodyguard, seriously injuring him. Mwilu was not in the car at the time. She was one of the judges who was unable to appear in court Wednesday. Another judge was sick and out of the country; another was not in Nairobi but no reason was offered as to why two other judges could not come to court.

The court’s failure to adjudicate the petition came after one electoral official was murdered days before the Aug. 8 vote and another fled to the U.S. last week, fearing for her life after receiving death threats.

The International Crisis Group, an independent think tank specializing in conflict resolution, has called for the election to be delayed, warning that the risk of violence was high and that proceeding with the vote could further escalate the crisis.

“The risk of clashes between rival supporters or between security forces and protesters seeking to block the vote is high. New violence would be devastating for Kenya, the economic hub of East Africa,” the group said in a statement.

The EU election observer mission has also called for a delay to allow for dialogue and compromise, and scaled down its observation mission.

“We have assessed the safety of our observers considering the extreme tension, disruptions of polling preparations, and strong criticism that has been made of the international community. Based on this, we have had to reconsider the extent to which we can observe across the country,” it said in a statement. The Carter Center, which observes elections, called for dialogue and also scaled down its mission for security reasons.

“Given the heightened political tensions, it is imperative that Kenya’s political leaders find a mutually acceptable path forward for holding credible democratic elections,” said former President Carter.

U.N. experts from the U.N. Human Rights Council on Wednesday called for both sides in the impasse to show restraint, warning that people’s rights are threatened.

“We are alarmed by recent reports of threats, intimidation, inflammatory statements, and mob violence contributing to an increasingly hostile political environment as Kenya heads into the repeat presidential election” Thursday, the experts said in a statement issued in Geneva.

Kenya is an important strategic partner for the U.S. in its fight against terrorism in Somalia and East Africa, and has troops in Somalia fighting the extremist group Al Shabab. The country gets more than $639 million a year in U.S. assistance. It is also East Africa’s main economic powerhouse and a drawing card for Western tourists.

The humanitarian situation in the country, recovering from a severe drought, has deepened during the poll crisis, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, with 3.4 million people facing hunger, a sharp increase since June.

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga withdrew from the election earlier this month, saying it would not be free and fair, after his attempts to press for reforms were ignored. Odinga has since called a series of protests calling for the elections to be delayed and reforms to be carried out.

Odinga on Wednesday said the judges who failed to appear were “either intimidated or compromised” and accused the government of breaching the constitution by insisting the election go ahead.

“The August elections and the one scheduled for [Thursday] are part of the emerging trend of electoral autocracy gaining ground in Africa. This is a system where dictators give a cloak of democratic respectability by organizing sham elections every four or five years which they must ‘win’ at any cost,” he said.

Electoral commissioner Roselyn Akombe, who fled last week because of death threats, said the commission was divided on partisan lines and unable to deliver an election that was free and fair. Electoral commission chief Wafula Chebukati also expressed doubt last week on whether the commission could deliver a free and fair election, saying his attempts to introduce the reforms required had been stymied by commissioners voting on political lines. He accused political leaders of both parties of interference.

The impasse is alarming given Kenya’s history of volatile elections and political violence along ethnic lines. After disputed elections in 2007, mobs hunted down and killed members of rival ethnic groups, killing about 1,500 people across the nation. Under President Kenyatta, the majority of jobs in the government, civil service and state-owned enterprises have gone to members of the Kikuyu and Kalenjin ethnic groups that form his political coalition, while other ethnic groups, notably from Odinga’s tribe, the Luos, feel excluded and aggrieved.

When opposition protests broke out after the disputed Aug. 8 election, police fired live bullets at demonstrators, killing 67 people, according to Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.