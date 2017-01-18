By going after the head of Samsung, South Korean prosecutors strike at the heart of the economy

An investigation into the de facto head of Samsung Electronics, involving bribery at the highest levels of business and politics in South Korea, has sparked enormous concern here, where the company’s tentacles extend deep into daily life.

But regardless of the legal outcome, analysts say the allegations against Lee Jae-yong are unlikely to deeply harm his brand’s main global business: selling useful devices to consumers.

“Because they are very tilted to the consumer business, I don’t think this is going to have any impact at all,” said Patrick Moorhead, president and principal analyst Moor Insights and Strategy, a technology industry analyst firm. “Samsung’s senior leadership is not directly related to the global brand.”

Samsung, by far South Korea’s largest company, may be best known as the world’s top smartphone manufacturer, but it also is involved in life insurance, shipbuilding, medicine and more.

A Samsung flag flies outside the company's headquarters in Seoul on Jan. 12, 2017. Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images A Samsung flag flies outside the company's headquarters in Seoul on Jan. 12, 2017. A Samsung flag flies outside the company's headquarters in Seoul on Jan. 12, 2017. (Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images)

Lee, who holds the title of vice chairman but is considered the top executive and heir apparent at Samsung, has become ensnared in a legal drama over the actions of South Korea’s impeached president.

While the company's sales may continue unabated, a court in Seoul is expected to decide on Thursday whether Lee, the grandson of Samsung’s late founder, should be arrested on charges that he improperly directed about $36 million to firms associated with a confidant of embattled President Park Geun-hye.

Prosecutors leading the sprawling investigation into a power abuse scandal that has upended South Korea's political scene have accused Lee of facilitating a bribe to the president’s longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil, who has been jailed in the case amid allegations that she used her influence with Park to meddle in state affairs and extort funds from companies for personal gain.

In Samsung’s case, prosecutors allege that the funds were an effort to obtain approval for a controversial merger between two Samsung Group affiliates, an effort seen by some as a move to solidify Lee’s dynastic control of the company.

They sought his arrest on Monday after recently summoning Lee, 48, for a marathon questioning session — a process that forced the publicly reserved corporate executive to face a mass of reporters. “I am deeply sorry, and I apologize to the Korean people for failing to put our best face forward due to this incident,” he said.

Samsung officials reject the idea that the company contributed funds to receive favors, taking issue, in particular, with the suggestion that Lee’s succession or a merger were involved. “We believe the court will make the appropriate judgment on this matter,” said Rhee So-eui, a company representative.

Lee’s lawyer, Song Woo-chul, appeared confident about his client’s fate after the hearing. “We are certain the court will make a wise decision,” he said.

Bringing the charges was no small step for the prosecution because of Samsung’s dominance in South Korea. Prosecutors have also signaled they will target Park if her impeachment is upheld by a constitutional court. The president has denied acting illegally but has so far declined to cooperate personally with investigations — both legal and political — into her conduct. Several other people in her orbit have been arrested in the investigation.

In an economy that is still heavily driven by exports, Samsung’s products account for about 20% of South Korean exports and a significant share of its gross domestic product.

Serving justice is far more important than the impact the arrest could have on the national economy. — Lee Kyu-chul, spokesman for the prosecution

While the case has saturated the news in South Korea, the company’s electronics business — the main driver of its global presence — marches forward. Tens of millions of its ubiquitous smartphones, for example, still ship each quarter.

The company, of course, faces other challenges that industry analysts say are more daunting. Last year, Samsung faced the specter of recalling its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone — thought of initially as a solid iPhone competitor — after some caught fire. It’s also faced controversy about washing machines that had mechanical problems.

Such tangible issues, even leading to late-night comedy jokes in the United States, are much more important to worldwide consumers than South Korean political intrigue surrounding the influence scandal that one of the country’s leading family-owned conglomerates, known as a chaebol, finds itself enmeshed in.

“There is a gap between what every Korean knows, and what everyone outside of Korea knows,” said Avi Greengart, who directs consumer device research at Current Analysis, an industry firm. “I would argue that the scandals around product matter far more to Western consumers than political corruption and corporate structure.”

Some local experts remain confident of the company’s short-term prospects, despite the recent hiccups.

Park Sangin, an economics professor at Seoul National University, said he doesn’t believe Lee’s criminal charges — even if they lead to an arrest — will have a deep impact on the company’s electronics business, which has its own executives to manage day-to-day product decisions.

A broader concern, he said, is whether the legal troubles could disrupt the succession of Lee, who has served as the larger Samsung group’s de facto leader since his father suffered an incapacitating heart attack in 2014.

The broader political scandal unfolding in South Korea, which could ensnare other chaebol leaders who have admitted a connection to the president’s confidant, might also lead policymakers here to seek regulatory changes. The prosecutors on Wednesday said they would still investigate other companies’ roles in the scandal, regardless of the outcome with Lee.

The leaders of such conglomerates — who, with government acquiescence, have propelled the country’s economy from the ashes of the Korean War to an Asian powerhouse — have long been given a measure of immunity from legal accountability. Many have been charged with misdeeds only to receive presidential pardons or light sentences in the name of economic progress.

Some observers wonder whether that economy-first sentiment is as resonant today with South Koreans, many of whom are struggling with income inequality, high household debt — and, of course, a frustration with the political system. In this case, prosecutors admit weighing the economic impact of their charges.