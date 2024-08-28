Singer Taeil is leaving K-pop group NCT over sex-crime allegation

South Korean singer Taeil is leaving the K-pop group NCT and its subgroup NCT 127 after being “accused of a criminal case related to sex crimes,” his agency said.

The South Korean singer’s agency, SM Entertainment, announced Wednesday that the 30-year-old will depart after recently confirming that Taeil “has been accused of a criminal case related to sex crimes.”

Although the label didn’t specify the alleged crimes, an English translation of its X statement said, “We recognized the seriousness of the issue, and we have decided that Taeil can no longer continue team activities.”

“We have discussed this matter with Taeil, and it has been decided that he will leave the group,” the label said, adding that he is “faithfully working on the police investigation.” SM also apologized “for the controversy caused by our artist.”

Members of the K-pop group NCT 127, including Taeil, right, at an awards ceremony in South Korea in late 2021. (Lee Jin-man / Associated Press)

The band, which debuted as Neo Culture Technology in 2016, is known for its genre-jumping experimental music. It has more than a dozen members who are divided into subgroups, including NCT 127, NCT Dream and NCT Wish. Taeil, 30, was most recently involved in NCT 127 and promoted the group’s sixth LP, “Walk,” which was released in July. His NCT bandmate Jaehyun released a solo album earlier this week.

The report of a criminal case could not be independently verified, and police declined to comment, according to the Associated Press. Korea JoongAng Daily reported that despite Taeil’s departure from NCT, his contract with SM Entertainment has not been terminated.

According to Billboard, Taeil’s participation in the group has been limited over the past year while he recovered from an August 2023 motorcycle accident. The singer required surgery and went on hiatus to focus on his rehabilitation. SM Entertainment said in October that he still needed “sufficient treatment” after the procedure, resulting in him bowing out of the NCT 127 tour that launched in November.