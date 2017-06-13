Dennis Rodman returns to North Korea, vowing to try and 'open a door'

Basketball legend Dennis Rodman landed in North Korea on Tuesday, amid speculation he could serve as a backdoor negotiator between the U.S. and the reclusive nation.

He tweeted a link with a photo of himself holding a ticket for Air Koryo, North Korea’s state-owned airline, and wrote, “I’m back.”

Rodman said he would explain his mission once he returned to the U.S., but told the Associated Press he’s “just trying to open a door” and has no plans to discuss the four Americans detained there.

The former Chicago Bull player, speaking as he prepared to board a flight in Beijing, said he’s “pretty sure” President Donald Trump is happy he’s “trying to accomplish something that we both need.”

Rodman arrives amid some of the most protracted tensions in years. North Korea recently arrested another American and is testing missiles on a regular basis. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis declared Monday that North Korea’s advancing nuclear weapons program was the “most urgent” threat to national security.

“I know the Trump administration has been trying half-heartedly to start a dialogue with the North Koreans,” Joel Wit, a veteran of previous back channel dialogues with North Korea, said Monday night in Washington. “It would be strange to use Dennis Rodman as an intermediary, highly unlikely it would seem, but under the Trump administration a lot of things are possible that wouldn’t have been with other administrations.‘’

It’s not clear what exactly Rodman intends to achieve, or whether he’s carrying any message from Trump. The State Department has said he’s not on an official visit. Rodman, in a tweet, thanked PotCoin for sponsoring him, a cybercurrency used to buy and sell marijuana.

“It’s all about peace,” he said in a video posted on Potcoin’s website announcing the trip.

Rodman has an unusual relationship with the isolated nation’s young leader, Kim Jong Un -- who is a basketball fan. The former NBA star has visited the country at least four other times, sailing on a yacht with Kim and holding his young daughter.

He’s spoken admirably about the dictator’s power and called him a “friend for life.”

Rodman, often seen covered in tattoos and ear piercings, may have spent more time with Kim than any other American.

“What he could usefully do is help with the plight of Americans that are now detained,” said Euan Graham, director of the International Security Program at the Lowy Institute for International Policy in Sydney. “By being present in Pyongyang, he has a golden opportunity.”

The former Chicago Bull drew particular attention on a trip in 2014, when he and several former NBA teammates played a game with North Koreans and joyously sang “Happy Birthday” to Kim.

He was vilified for embracing the authoritarian leader, and for failing to assist more with the case of Kenneth Bae, an American held in North Korea at the time.

During a talk at West Point in March, Rodman and his agent, Chris Volo, said that he would be willing to go to North Korea again as an intermediary if it would help relations between the countries.

“Dennis would do anything for President Trump…He would go back there in a second, if it ended up helping our nation, helping our president,‘’ Volo told the cadets.

Television crews on Tuesday showed Volo at the Beijing airport, along with Columbia University professor Joe Terwilliger, who has accompanied him on previous trips.

Rodman, who backed the president during his campaign, also said in March that Trump liked Kim and vice versa. Trump, he said, had once told him he wanted to go on a trip to North Korea with Rodman.

“I was in [Trump’s] office, and he said, ‘I want to go.’ That’s the first thing he said,‘’ recalled Rodman, who has appeared twice on Trump’s reality television show “Celebrity Apprentice.”

The president has said he’d welcome a meeting with Kim if the circumstances were right.

“It’s a bizarre world we live in where the official channels through New York and high-level envoys are unable to connect,” Graham said, “and yet the one point of interpersonal connection with the U.S. is through Kim Jong Un and Dennis Rodman.”

Times’ staff writer Barbara Demick contributed to this report.

Meyers is a special correspondent.

Twitter: @jessicameyers

