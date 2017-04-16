Pence lands in Seoul as tension grips Korean peninsula

Vice President Mike Pence arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a long-planned visit aimed in part at reassuring a nervous ally — a trip that gained new significance over the weekend as North Korea attempted to project its military might.

Pence’s first official journey to Asia as vice president came as tensions between North Korea and the United States were already heightened to levels not seen in years.

Both countries have exchanged heated rhetoric in recent days about Pyongyang’s advancing nuclear and missile programs.

The vice president landed just hours after North Korea launched what security officials believe was a medium-range ballistic missile near the seaside city of Sinbo — a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The missile test apparently failed, but the intent still prompted concern among American officials and the South Korean government.

Vice President Mike Pence burns incense at Seoul National Cemetery on Sunday.

Pence, during an evening speech in Seoul, said the launch was a “provocation” of a type that the Trump administration was resolved to confront.

“Our commitment to this historic alliance with the courageous people of South Korea has never been stronger, and with your help and God's help, freedom will ever prevail on this peninsula,” he said.

His trip came a day after North Korea paraded dozens of missiles and other military hardware through the streets of its capital in a massive, choreographed display of its advancing military capability — and its defiance of other nations’ desire to contain it.

The vice president, his aides said, learned about the missile test en route to South Korea, about an hour after taking off from Anchorage. Pence then discussed the issue with President Trump, who in recent days has made several tough statements warning North Korea on social media.

On the plane, a White House foreign policy adviser who briefed a pool of reporters shrugged off news about the missile test — one of two dozen since the beginning of 2016.

Other Trump administration officials also downplayed the significance of the test. Defense Secretary James N. Mattis said officials were aware of the incident but that the “president has no further comment.”

Trump did tweet about North Korea on Sunday, suggesting that China was working with his administration on a solution to the problem.

Some analysts who study North Korea have been anticipating a more provocative act: an underground nuclear test, which would be the rogue state’s sixth in the last decade.

Such an action would be more alarming because it could signal continued advancement in the country’s goal to arm missiles with powerful warheads that can be deployed by land or sea.

North Korea has launched nearly 50 ballistic missiles since Kim Jong Un took office, including more than 20 last year.

Such launches violate United Nations Security Council resolutions calling on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons program and refrain from ballistic missile tests.

Many such tests have been successful, with the devices traveling hundreds of miles before landing safely in adjacent seas. None has threatened the United States’ mainland, though Kim said that remains a national goal.

A submarine missile is paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Saturday.

Many of the nation's missiles are, however, capable of striking targets in Seoul and Tokyo — strong American allies.

North Korea's last unsuccessful test was believed to have been in late March, when another missile failed at launch, preventing analysts from studying imagery that might have provided clues about the device’s provenance and capability.

Regardless of the outcome, each attempt likely helps the regime refine its capabilities.

“You can still learn things from failures,” said David Schmerler, a research associate with the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in Monterey, Ca., who focuses on North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs.

“The next time they launch,” he said after the last attempt, “they might have a better chance of successfully doing so.”

Despite this latest failed launch, concern from the South Korean military — still technically at war with the North and always on alert — was swift.

“The government condemns this clear threat to the peace and security of the Korean peninsula and the international community,” the defense ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

In Seoul, Pence spent Easter Sunday at a church service with some of the 28,000 United States forces stationed in South Korea.

He also visited Seoul National Cemetery, placing a wreath at a memorial wall.

On Monday, Pence has scheduled meetings with South Korea’s acting president, Hwang Kyo-ahn, and Chung Sye-kyun, speaker of the national legislature. Pence is also expected to bring an economic message during a session with business leaders here, his office said. He next travels to Japan, Indonesia and Australia before returning to the United States.

