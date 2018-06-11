Top U.S. and North Korean envoys hold last-minute talks in hopes of Singapore summit breakthrough

Top U.S. and North Korean diplomats held last-minute talks Monday in hopes of producing a nuclear disarmament breakthrough when President Trump meets with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.
Choe Son Hui, North Korea's vice foreign minister, and Sung Kim, a U.S. envoy to the Philippines who led previous talks with Pyongyang, huddled for more than two hours at the Ritz-Carlton hotel here.
Their discussions may be the final opportunity for the two sides to broker joint statements or draft possible agreements on denuclearizing North Korea, or making other gains that Trump and Kim can present as tangible results from their summit.
The U.S. president and North Korean strongman are expected to meet in private Tuesday morning, with only translators in the room, before allowing their aides in for expanded talks.
The last-minute nature of Monday’s meeting between Choe and Sung Kim was indicative of the rushed nature of the headline-grabbing summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un.
Traditionally, summits between heads of state follow months of lower-level meetings in which officials work out a deal, haggling over every clause and comma, while choreographing the interactions of the top leaders in advance.
This summit — the first ever between a U.S. president and a North Korean leader — was proposed only three months ago and finalized less than two weeks ago.
The two sides have not put forward a public agenda as they made final preparations. Trump said Saturday that he expects to rely on his gut when he meets Kim and will know almost instantly whether they’re going to make a deal.
After arriving Sunday night, Trump was planning a light day on Monday: a meeting and lunch with Lee Hsien Loong, the prime minister of Singapore, followed by a visit with U.S. Embassy staff.
Trump arrived at Singapore’s presidential palace just before noon local time with a delegation that included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, national security advisor John Bolton, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Stephen Miller, a top advisor and speechwriter.
Trump shook hands with Lee in front of photographers before they walked into the lunch but did not respond to shouted questions either then or during a subsequent photo op.
"We have a very interesting meeting in particular tomorrow, and I think things can work out very nicely. But we appreciate your hospitality and professionalism and your friendship. Thank you very much," Trump told Lee as they sat down for lunch.
Trump has vacillated over his objectives for the meeting with Kim. At first he said he would accept nothing less than swift and permanent nuclear disarmament from North Korea.
More recently, he has allowed that the summit could start a longer process and that his meeting with Kim would be a “get to know you plus” with a reclusive adversary.
Pompeo, who has been Trump’s most influential advisor on North Korea, tweeted early Monday that he had met with his State Department team and that the United States remains "committed to the complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
That has long been official U.S. policy and represents a hard line that some advisors and outsiders have suggested could bend if Trump and Kim are able to reach a deal.
Pompeo also tweeted that the meeting between Sung Kim and Choe, the North Korean diplomat, was "substantive and detailed." The tweet included a photo showing Choe smiling widely.
David Kang, a professor at at USC who heads its Korean Studies Institute, said he expects little of substance from the summit, but maintained that the recent diplomatic process still represents significant change for North Korea and the region.
“This is a photo op,” he said. “I predict Kim and Trump will get along fine. They have similar personalities.”
But Kang believes that a limited or loosely defined outcome is still positive, compared with the tension that existed six months ago, when Trump and the Kim were trading insults and threats of nuclear war.
His said the summit is also important, and potentially transformative, for Kim’s image in North Korea.
“My guess is that he has gone down a path of relative openness that will be hard to back away from,” Kang said. “So North Koreans themselves are in for a change.”