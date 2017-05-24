Authorities arrest 3 men in connection to Manchester deadly bombing

Police in Manchester say they have arrested three more men in connection with the suicide bombing at a pop concert that killed 22 people.

They said Wednesday the arrests had been made in the south of the city, where a day earlier a 23-year-old man was also arrested and a number of homes were searched.

Police are trying to establish if bomber Salman Abedi acted alone or whether there could be a risk of further attacks.

The Times will update this article.

ALSO

Britain raises terror threat level to 'critical,' suggesting another attack could follow Manchester bombing

Members of Manchester's Muslim community among those most strongly condemning deadly bombing

Manchester attack points to vulnerabilities even at venues with high security, counter-terrorism experts say