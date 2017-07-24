Parents of Charlie Gard say it's too late for him to get treatment in the U.S.

The parents of Charlie Gard, the 11-month-old British baby who is suffering from a terminal illness, said Monday that they had withdrawn their application to allow him to be transferred to the U.S. because it was too late for treatment to save his life.

Connie Yates and Chris Gard made the announcement in a court hearing that was to have considered their application to allow him to leave Britain for experimental treatment in the United States. Charlie suffers from a muscular condition that doctors say is untreatable and terminal. A lawyer for the family said that irreparable damage had already been done.

His plight has generated considerable sympathy in the United States. Last week, a congressional committee voted unanimously to approve an amendment that would grant permanent residency to Charlie and his parents. Great Ormond Street Hospital in London has said that further treatment would be futile and has obtained a court order allowing doctors to remove the baby from life support.