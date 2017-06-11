Macron is the big winner again as France votes in first-round parliamentary elections

French President Emmanuel Macron emerged triumphant Sunday for the second time in a month after voters gave his party a ringing endorsement in the first round of parliamentary elections.

Preliminary estimates suggested Macron's newly formed La Republique en March (the Republic on the Move) won 32.6% of the vote. The results need to be confirmed by a second-round vote June 18, but pollsters suggest Macron is easily heading for an absolute majority in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.

Macron, a relative newcomer to politics, needs a majority in the National Assembly to push through his centrist reform program. The Socialist Party, the conservative Republicans, far-leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon's Unbowed France party and the far right Marine Le Pen's National Front were all jostling for seats in Sunday's vote.

The Republicans gained 20.9%, according to first estimates; the National Front 13.1%, Unbowed France 11% and the Socialist Party just 9%.

There was an average of 14 candidates in each of France's 577 parliamentary areas; those who polled more than 12.5% of registered voters go through to the second vote.

Philippe Huguen / AFP/Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron leaves his home in Le Touquet, northern France, on June 11, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron leaves his home in Le Touquet, northern France, on June 11, 2017. (Philippe Huguen / AFP/Getty Images)

The main loser in this election, as in the presidential vote, was the Socialist Party, which led the country for the last five years under Francois Hollande before Macron was elected. The Socialists came in a humiliating fifth in the first round of the presidential elections in April.

In an unusual move, the foreign ministry has already released the first-round results for French voters abroad, who voted a week ago. The French president’s candidates were ahead in 10 out of 11 constituencies and now face a second round.

The percentage results suggest Macron's party will have 415 to 445 seats in parliament after the second round, giving him what analysts described as an "astonishing and historic" majority. He needs only 289 for an absolute majority. The official opposition will be the Republicans with between 80 and 100 seats, the Socialist Party with between 30 and 40 and Unbowed France at 10 to 20. The National Front, whose leader, Le Pen, was Macron's presidential rival, is expected to have only one to four seats in the National Assembly.

Willsher is a special correspondent.