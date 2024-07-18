Advertisement
Ursula von der Leyen reelected to a second 5-year term as European Commission president

Ursula von der Leyen smiles and raises her clinched fists while standing at a lectern as others applaud
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reacts after being reelected at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Thursday.
(Jean-Francois Badias / Associated Press)
By Mike Corder and Jean-Francois Badias
STRASBOURG, France — 

Lawmakers at the European Parliament on Thursday reelected Ursula von der Leyen to a second five-year term as president of the European Union’s executive commission, giving her a comfortable majority and heading off a possible leadership vacuum.

Von der Leyen raised both fists in victory as the Parliament President Roberta Metsola read out the result. She called her reelection a victory for her backers, lawmakers she called “pro-European pro-Ukraine [and] pro-rule of law.”

The reelection ensures leadership continuity for the 27-nation bloc as it wrestles with crises ranging from the war in Ukraine to climate change, migration and housing shortages. Von der Leyen said she and her supporters are working “for a strong Europe,” citing themes of prosperity, security and defense.

“But the most important is the overarching topic of strengthening our democracy,” she said. “Our democracy is under attack from inside and from outside, and therefore it is crucial that the democratic forces stand together to defend our democracy.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was quick to send his congratulations on X, calling von der Leyen’s reelection “a clear sign of our ability to act in the European Union, especially in difficult times. Europeans expect us to take Europe forward. Let’s do it!”

Von der Leyen, a German Christian Democrat, won a clear majority of 401 votes in the 720-seat legislature after delivering a speech in which she pledged to be a strong leader for Europe in a time of crisis and polarization.

The secret ballot came hot on the heels of strong gains by the far right in last month’s election for the European Parliament.

“I will never let the extreme polarization of our societies become accepted. I will never accept that demagogues and extremists destroy our European way of life. And I stand here today ready to lead the fight with all the democratic forces in this house,” von der Leyen said in her final pitch.

If lawmakers had rejected her candidacy, it would leave leaders of the 27-nation bloc scrambling to find a replacement. Instead, the continent now has an experienced pair of hands at the helm.

In a speech that sought to shore up support from across the political spectrum, von der Leyen pledged to strengthen the EU economy, its police and border agencies, tackle migration and pursue policies to combat climate change while also helping farmers who have staged protests against what they call stifling EU bureaucracy and environmental rules.

She also vowed to take on housing shortages across Europe and said she would appoint a commissioner for the Mediterranean region due to the multiple challenges it faces.

She also took a swipe at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his recent visit to Russia shortly after his country took over the rotating six-month EU presidency.

“This so-called peace mission was nothing but an appeasement mission,” von der Leyen said as she vowed that Europe would remain shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine.

Over the past five years, von der Leyen has steered the bloc through a series of crises, including Britain’s exit from the EU, the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She has also pushed a “Green Deal,” aiming at making the EU climate-neutral by 2050.

Von der Leyen’s election came as newly elected UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was welcoming some 45 heads of government to discuss migration, energy security and the threat from Russia as he seeks to restore relations between the UK and its European neighbors.

EU leaders signed off on von der Leyen’s candidacy at a summit meeting late last month. The 65-year-old’s bid was boosted when the European People’s Party, which includes von der Leyen’s Christian Democratic Union, remained the largest group in the EU Parliament after the elections.

The German politician has been praised for her leading role during the coronavirus crisis, when the EU bought vaccines collectively for its citizens. But she also found herself receiving sharp criticism for the opacity of the negotiations with vaccine makers.

The EU general court ruled Wednesday that the commission did not allow the public enough access to information about COVID-19 vaccine purchase agreements it secured with pharmaceutical companies during the pandemic.

Following the elections for EU Parliament, European Union leaders agreed on the officials who will hold the key positions in the coming years for issues ranging from antitrust investigations to foreign policy. At the side of von der Leyen will be two new faces: Antonio Costa of Portugal as European Council president and Estonia’s Kaja Kallas as the top diplomat of the world’s largest trading bloc.

While Costa’s nomination only needed the leaders’ approval, Kallas will also need to be approved by European lawmakers later this year. The Estonian prime minister is a staunch supporter of Ukraine and a fierce critic of Russia within the European Union and NATO.

Corder and Badias write for the Associated Press. Badias reported from Strasbourg and Corder from The Hague. AP journalist Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this report.

