What we know about the victims of the London Bridge attack

Londoners were enjoying an evening out on the town Saturday when chaos suddenly unfolded. Three assailants rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, then proceeded to stab patrons at restaurants and bars near Borough Market.

Days later, the identities of the seven people killed and dozens injured are beginning to emerge. They are believed to include a Canadian bride-to-be and a businessman from East London.

Here is what we know so far about the people who lost their lives.

Chrissy Archibald, 30

Chrissy Archibald, a Canadian from British Columbia, was described by family as a “loving daughter and sister” who worked at a homeless shelter before moving to Europe to be with her fiance.

“She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected,” the family said in a statement. “She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death.”

Archibald earned a degree in social work from Mount Royal University in Calgary in 2015. In a statement on Facebook, the university called Archibald a “truly outstanding student.”

Before moving to Europe, Archibald worked at Calgary Alpha House Society, a nonprofit that provides shelter and rehabilitation programs to people with drug and alcohol problems.

Colleagues remember her as a talented social worker and exceptional human being. “Chrissy was a bright light to many,” the organization said in a statement on Facebook. “Her generosity, kind spirit and huge heart for her work in responding to issues of addictions and homelessness at the center inspired us all.”

The family asked mourners to honor Archibald’s memory by volunteering at or donating to a homeless shelter. “Tell them Chrissy sent you,” the family said.

Inspired by Archibald’s story, people responded on social media by using the hashtag #ChrissySentMe, to describe acts of charity and kindness made in her honor.

James McMullan, 32

James McMullan was a Web entrepreneur from East London, local media reported. He was last seen Saturday evening, shortly before the attack outside the Barrowboy & Banker pub. Family members presume he was killed after police notified them that his card was found on one of the bodies.

McMullan was an inspiration to many, his family said.

“There will only ever be one James,” McMullan’s sister, Melissa, told Sky News as she fought back tears. “Nowhere else will you find such humor and a unique personality, someone who puts friends and family above all others.”

Simon McMullan told the Telegraph that he plans to honor his son’s memory by continuing to work on the latter’s online business that aimed to “change the face of education.”

“I’m just going to try to keep the business that he was doing alive,” he said. “He was on the verge of signing his first contract, a $1.5-million deal.”

