After centuries of practice, Britain's royals figure out how to turn a wedding into a global watch party

The "Virgin Queen," Elizabeth I, was a canny, cautious player of the royal power game, and near the end of her life, she declared with fine theatricality: " … though God hath raised me high, yet this I count the glory of my Crown, that I have reigned with your loves." The second Queen Elizabeth, five centuries later, came that close to losing "your loves" when she seriously misread the public's angry mourning for Diana, the divorced princess of Wales, killed in a Paris car crash in 1997. It was as near as the British monarchy came to being shown the exits since the abdication of King Edward VIII in 1936.