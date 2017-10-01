Hundreds injured in clashes with police as Catalonia defies Spain, holds vote on independence

Spanish police smashed windows at polling stations, cut internet cables with wire cutters, swung billy clubs and fired rubber bullets at voters Sunday in Spain’s northeast region of Catalonia, as locals cast ballots in an independence referendum the central government considers illegal.

Nearly 500 people were injured in clashes between riot police, voters and protesters, officials said. Local media showed images of elderly people with bloodied faces. At least one scuffle broke out between rival police forces: the Catalan regional police, known as Mossos, which mostly refused to crack down on fellow Catalans; and the Civil Guard, a paramilitary force sent in from around the country.

A woman pleads with a National Police officer outside a polling center in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday. A woman pleads with a National Police officer outside a polling center in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday.

Controversy over the referendum’s legal status was overshadowed by allegations of police brutality. Spain's deputy prime minister defended police actions as “proportional” and said at least a dozen officers were injured. While patrolling streets, some were pelted with stones by residents on balconies above.

Spain’s Constitutional Court had ruled Sunday’s referendum illegal. Madrid ordered separatists who control the Catalan regional government to desist, but they refused. Thousands of police from all over the country were redeployed last week to Catalonia, many of them billeted on ferry boats in Barcelona’s port. Barcelona is the capital of Catalonia and Spain’s second most populous city.

It’s unclear whether the violence kept more people away from the polls, or mobilized them out of anger. Anti-independence parties boycotted the vote.

Catalan leaders have said that regardless of turnout, they’ll declare independence from Spain within 48 hours of the results if the “yes” votes win.

Overnight, families, teachers and neighbors occupied hundreds of public schools that had been designated by separatist leaders as polling stations, holding game nights for children and camping out. Police had orders to evacuate them by 6 a.m. local time Sunday.

Around that time, the Mossos began arriving at schools. They took note of occupants but failed to evacuate them — and received applause from those inside. Hours later, the national police and Civil Guard rolled in — and violence broke out.

On Sunday evening, Catalonia’s high court issued a statement that legal complaints had been filed against the Mossos “for inactivity at polling stations.”

Antoni Flotats, 90, gestures after casting his vote at a polling station at the Industry School of Barcelona on Sunday. Antoni Flotats, 90, gestures after casting his vote at a polling station at the Industry School of Barcelona on Sunday.

Videos shared on social media showed riot police dragging voters out of polling stations by the hair, throwing them down outdoor stairs and kicking them in the ribs.

“We want the world to know exactly what’s happened here,” said Carolina Hernandez, a Colombian who immigrated to Barcelona 15 years ago, in line to vote at a local school with her two young daughters.

The Catalan regional president, Carles Puigdemont, said scenes at polling stations created a “dreadful external image of Spain.”

"The unjustified, disproportionate and irresponsible violence of the Spanish state today has not only failed to stop Catalans' desire to vote… but has helped to clarify all the doubts we had," Puigdemont said.

No country has said it would recognize an independent Catalonia. The European Union has treated Catalan separatism as an internal Spanish matter.

“I’m really disappointed. I understand the EU has enough fires to put out as it is. They want to look away,” said Xavier Oliver, a Catalan who lives in Scotland and traveled home to vote Sunday in Barcelona. “But at some point, you have to stand up for some of the values you proclaim.”

Belgium’s prime minister sent a tweet Sunday calling for political dialogue.

The Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona is empty during the Spanish Premier Division match between FC Barcelona and UD Las Palmas on Sunday. The Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona is empty during the Spanish Premier Division match between FC Barcelona and UD Las Palmas on Sunday.

FC Barcelona, one of the most popular soccer teams in the world, played a home game Sunday afternoon, but it was closed to the public, for security. The stands were nearly empty.

Frayer is a special correspondent.