Meghan Markle says father won't attend her wedding to Prince Harry due to health issues

Meghan Markle, set to marry Prince Harry in two days' time, said Thursday that her father — who had been due to walk her down the aisle — would not be coming to the royal nuptials.
"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," the royal bride-to-be said in a statement released by Kensington Palace. "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."
The palace did not disclose details about Thomas Markle's health issues, but the celebrity website TMZ said the 73-year-old was hospitalized in California after a procedure to clear blocked coronary arteries.
British media reports speculated that Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, could replace her father in walking her down the aisle at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, but no announcement has been made.
The statement came as the ancient town of Windsor filled with royal-watchers eager to get a preview of the nuptial pageantry, crowding a public viewing route as military units and a marching band were put through their paces for Saturday's carriage procession.
Security was already tightening, with roads near the castle blocked off. During the practice procession, police in black uniforms and bulletproof vests dotted the parade route and took up positions on rooftops overlooking where the newlyweds' carriage will pass.