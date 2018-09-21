3-D printed gun crusader Cody Wilson arrested in Taiwan on sexual assault charge

Taiwan authorities have arrested and jailed the owner of a Texas company that sells blueprints for untraceable 3D-printed guns and who is wanted on suspicion of sex with a minor, a National Immigration Agency spokesman said.
The agency said it arrested Cody R. Wilson on Friday at a Taipei hotel after the U.S. government voided his passport.
Taiwan immigration officials now are “negotiating” with the de facto American embassy in Taipei on how to proceed on deporting Wilson to the United States, a spokesman for the agency said.
Because Wilson’s passport is now invalid, he has no “legal basis” to stay in Taiwan under local laws, the agency said in a statement.
Washington and Taipei do not have an extradition treaty that would facilitate a deportation, but the two governments do cooperate on security issues and U.S. relations with Taiwan have improved under President Trump.
“Our agency will coordinate with the American Institute in Taiwan (de facto embassy) to arrange for the travel documents to be issued as soon as possible and arrange for his return to his country as soon as possible in an appropriate manner,” the statement said.
It’s unclear why Wilson came to Taiwan.
Wilson had sex with an underage girl and paid her $500 afterward, police in Texas said in an affidavit filed Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. The girl accused Wilson of having sex with her in Austin on Aug. 15 after the two met through the website SugarDaddyMeet.com.
The suspect’s company is being sued by several U.S. states over its plan to disseminate blueprints for the guns and a federal judge has temporarily blocked the release of the blueprints.