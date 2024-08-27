Lil Baby arrested in Vegas on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon without permit

Rapper Lil Baby was arrested Monday in Las Vegas and is potentially facing a gun charge.

The “Drip Too Hard” and “Yes Indeed” emcee, real name Dominique Jones, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The musician was arrested Monday around 5 a.m. after an incident on the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard — the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. Law enforcement officials did not make additional details immediately available.

TMZ and Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that the 29-year-old was seen on video being passed a gun inside the Encore hotel.

Jones was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, posted a $5,000 cash bond and was released from custody, according to a local NBC News station. He is due back in court on Oct. 1.

In a statement to The Times, Jones’ attorneys said Tuesday that he has “a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit.”

“On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas,” attorneys Drew Findling and David Chesnoff said in the statement.

Open carry is legal in Nevada but it is a shall-issue state — meaning that an applicant must pass basic requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit, which are issued at the county level, according to the U.S. Concealed Carry Assn. The Silver State does not recognize carry concealed weapon permits issued in Georgia, California and nearly two dozen other states.