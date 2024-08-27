Advertisement
Music

Lil Baby arrested in Vegas on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon without permit

A profile view of rapper Lil Baby's face with his head covered by a black hoodie
Rapper Lil Baby was arrested Monday morning in Las Vegas.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share via

Rapper Lil Baby was arrested Monday in Las Vegas and is potentially facing a gun charge.

The “Drip Too Hard” and “Yes Indeed” emcee, real name Dominique Jones, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Portrait of the rapper Lil Baby, a hitmaking Atlanta star ("Drip Too Hard," "The Bigger Picture") on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times

Music

Lil Baby owned 2020. Wait until you hear about his 2021

“The Bigger Picture” elevated Lil Baby from streaming champ to voice for a generation. But like everyone else, he just wants life to get back to normal.

Dec. 7, 2020

The musician was arrested Monday around 5 a.m. after an incident on the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard — the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. Law enforcement officials did not make additional details immediately available.

Advertisement

TMZ and Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that the 29-year-old was seen on video being passed a gun inside the Encore hotel.

Jones was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, posted a $5,000 cash bond and was released from custody, according to a local NBC News station. He is due back in court on Oct. 1.

Lil Baby performs onstage, holding his left hand his to ear and a microphone to his mouth with his right hand

Music

Lil Baby said to be safe after three men are shot in Atlanta near site of music video

Rapper Lil Baby is believed to be the artist who was filming a music video near where three men were shot Tuesday in a commercial area in Atlanta.

May 15, 2024

In a statement to The Times, Jones’ attorneys said Tuesday that he has “a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit.”

Advertisement

“On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas,” attorneys Drew Findling and David Chesnoff said in the statement.

Open carry is legal in Nevada but it is a shall-issue state — meaning that an applicant must pass basic requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit, which are issued at the county level, according to the U.S. Concealed Carry Assn. The Silver State does not recognize carry concealed weapon permits issued in Georgia, California and nearly two dozen other states.

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement