112 killed after rivers overflow in Colombia

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said Saturday that at least 112 people have been killed after intense rains triggered an avalanche of mud and water from overflowing rivers that swept through a small city.

Santos toured the disaster zone and warned that the death toll could rise as the search for survivors continues.

The incident happened around midnight local time in Mocoa, a city of 350,000 located near Colombia's border with Ecuador.

A surgeon at the local hospital said he believes there are at least 300 people injured and that doctors are running out of blood.

Witnesses described feeling buildings vibrate and said there was little time to seek refuge, catching some victims off guard in their sleep.

