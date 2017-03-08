Firefighters say 19 dead in fire at Guatemala orphanage

The spokesman for Guatemala's volunteer fire departments said at least 19 people have been found dead at the scene of a fire in a troubled orphanage near Guatemala City.

Spokesman Mario Cruz told the Emisoras Unidas radio station that firefighters were still extinguishing parts of Wednesday's blaze.

But he said that so far 19 bodies had been found, and about two dozen people were being treated for injuries.

The orphanage had been criticized for overcrowding, alleged abuse and escapes in the past.

