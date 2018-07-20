Israel carries out deadly airstrikes in Gaza after one of its soldiers is killed

In the sharpest escalation of violence in weeks, Israel carried out widespread airstrikes in the Gaza Strip late Friday, killing four Palestinians, which the Israelis said were in response to attacks on its soldiers.
Before the airstrikes, sniper fire killed an Israeli soldier along the Gaza-Israeli border, the first Israeli to die in the months-long border conflict.
About 120 Palestinian protesters near the Israeli border were injured, most by tear gas fired by Israeli forces.
Beaches were evacuated throughout southern Israel, sirens wailed, and those attending Friday night prayer services were told not to fill synagogues beyond capacity amid the violence, which each side blamed on the other.
Israel said that it struck numerous Hamas positions after its soldiers came under gunfire and that it had identified three rockets aimed at Israel.
“An event of this sort we cannot tolerate,” Israeli army spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told journalists, blaming Hamas for provoking the violent response. He said at least seven grenades were lobbed at Israeli soldiers.
Hamas, the militant Islamist group that governs the Gaza Strip, emptied command posts and told residents to shelter in place. It said Israel was the aggressor and vowed that the weekly protests along the border would continue, including flying incendiary kites that have sparked dozens of fires that have burned Israeli cropland.
The coordinated protests started in March and continued into May, when the United States inaugurated its new embassy in Jerusalem, a move seen as a provocation by Palestinians. But the skirmishes have continued as the Palestinians press their decades-long demand to return to villages and homes their families fled when the state of Israel was created 70 years ago.
Friday’s offensive occurred after nightfall as Israel launched airstrikes and deployed tanks to overtake Hamas military installations.
In a statement, the Israeli army said, “Hamas chose to escalate the security situation — and will bear the consequences for its actions. Troops are on high alert and will continue to operate in order to ensure the safety of Israeli civilians.”
A senior Israeli military officer told the news site Ynet that the violence was “the worst event since the end of the 2014 Gaza war,” adding that “Hamas is responsible.”
Late Friday, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a special meeting of top military and security officials at the Defense Ministry’s headquarters in Tel Aviv.
Several thousand Palestinians marched toward the Israeli border during Friday’s protests, the 15th consecutive week of demonstrations collectively called the March of Return, during which more than 125 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces.
Earlier Friday, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman warned that Hamas was dragging Israel into a “broad, painful military operation” larger than the 2014 Gaza war.
“We are trying to be measured and responsible,” he said while visiting the southern city of Sderot, a frequent target of mortar and rocket fire from Gaza.
“Unfortunately,” he said, “Gaza’s residents will be among those who will have to pay the price.”
Lieberman mentioned the possibility of easing the economic blockade in Gaza, which Israel and Egypt have maintained since Hamas’ takeover of the territory in 2007, in exchange for “a total cessation of terror and provocations at the [border] fence.”
He echoed the central idea of an opinion piece in the Washington Post written by Trump administration officials Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt and David Friedman.
“Life could significantly improve in short order for the Palestinian people if Hamas allowed it,” they wrote. “There are engaged, interested parties with resources who are ready to get to work. Yet without real change accompanied by reliable security, progress is impossible.
“The nightmare of Hamas’s leadership is continuing and needlessly prolonging the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza.”
Hamas rejected the Americans’ assertions. “Kushner and Greenblatt are adopting the Israeli narrative, and their aggression against Hamas points to the contempt of the American government,” Hamas spokesman Sami abu Zuhri said.
The escalation Friday broke out almost four years after the capture and killing of two Israeli soldiers, Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, whose remains are still held by Hamas.
On Friday, Hamas senior leader Khalil Hayya said that Israeli soldiers captured in Gaza “will not see the light until Israel has paid the price.”
"Your soldiers are in our hands, and you will not see them unless you pay the price," he said during a Friday sermon during the funeral ceremony for Qasami Abdel Karim Radwan, a militant killed during the clashes.