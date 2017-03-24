PHOTOS: Deadly airstrike in Mosul kills scores of civilians

The U.S. military is investigating whether it was responsible for a bombing raid in the Iraqi city of Mosul that killed scores of civilians, making it the most deadly among Iraqi residents since the battle against the militant group Islamic State began more than two years ago.

Col. Joseph Scrocca, a U.S. spokesman based in Baghdad, said officials are examining multiple allegations placing a strike in the area sometime between March 17 and 23.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Turkya Azadin weeps while watching Iraqi Civil Defense members recover bodies trapped in the rubble after a reported coalition airstrike in Mosul.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Residents pile body bags in the back of a truck after airstrikes in Mosul left scores dead.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Family members help Iraqi Civil Defense members pull corpses from beneath the rubble in Mosul after airstrikes killed dozens of civilians.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Local residents help Iraqi civil defense force members recover corpses trapped in the rubble of a home destroyed after coalition air strikes in the al-Jadida neighborhood of Mosul.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The dead body of an Islamic State militant lies in the street after coalition airstrikes in Mosul, Iraq. Dozens of civilians were killed during the raid.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Mosul residents pile body bags in the back of a truck after recovering the dead from the rubble in Iraqi city.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Iraqi Civil Defense members search for bodies in the rubble of a destroyed home after coalition airstrikes killed scores of civilians in Mosul.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

A boy stands outside a house in Mosul in which neighbors had reported that Islamic State was operating. The rubble in front of the boy is what remains of a house destroyed in coalition airstrikes.