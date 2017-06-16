7 reported missing after U.S. Navy ship collision off Japan

Seven crew members are missing and one was injured after a U.S. Navy destroyer collided early Saturday with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan, the country's coast guard reported.

Footage from the Japanese television network NHK showed heavy damage to the mid-right side of the Navy ship and a person in a stretcher being lifted to a helicopter.

The U.S. 7th Fleet said on its Facebook page that the number of injuries was still being determined.

Japan’s Coast Guard said it received an emergency call from Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal about 2:20 a.m. local time reporting that it had collided with the destroyer Fitzgerald southwest of Yokusuka, Japan.

Coast guard official Takeshi Aikawa said seven crew members were unaccounted for, and one had a head injury. Further details of the injured crew member’s condition were not known.

Relatives of crew members were awaiting news.

"Of course we're nervous and scared and just praying," Rita Schrimsher said by telephone from Athens, Ala.

Her grandson, Jackson Schrimsher, is a 23-year-old sailor aboard the Fitzgerald. She said she last communicated with him via Facebook messaging on Wednesday.

Aikawa said the U.S. ship was partially flooded because of damage. So far no damage or injuries had been reported on the container ship, he said. NHK reported that the merchant ship had scratches on the left side of its bow.

The Philippine ship is 29,060 tons and is 730 feet long, the coast guard said.

The Navy said the collision occurred 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, a city south of Tokyo that is home to the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet.

The fleet said the Dewey, medical assistance and two Navy tugs were being dispatched as quickly as possible, and that naval aircraft were being readied to help. Japan’s Coast Guard dispatched five patrol ships and an aircraft carrying medics to the site for search-and-rescue operations.

The Navy’s Pacific Fleet said the extent of injuries and damage to the Fitzgerald were being determined, and the incident was under investigation.

