Pakistan oil truck flips, erupts in flames, killing more than 120 who rushed to collect leaking fuel

An overturned oil tanker truck burst into flames in Pakistan on Sunday, killing more than 120 people who had rushed to the scene of the highway accident to gather leaking fuel, an official said.

Rizwan Naseer, the head of the Punjab province's rescue services, said 122 people were killed and 76 were wounded, with many suffering serious burns.

The tanker truck flipped over on the national highway about 60 miles southwest of Multan. The truck was driving from the southern port city of Karachi to Lahore, the Punjab provincial capital, when the driver lost control and crashed.

Nearby villagers ran toward the overturned truck with jerrycans to take the leaking fuel, said Naseer. Police tried to cordon off the area but were overwhelmed by the scores of villagers who pushed through to reach the truck.

Eyewitnesses said about 30 motorcycles that had carried villagers to the accident site lay in charred ruins nearby. Eight other vehicles were destroyed, they said.

Many of the bodies were burned beyond recognition, said Naseer.

